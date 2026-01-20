Minister Nokuzola Tolashe mourns loss of learners in Vanderbijlpark Scholar Transport crash

The Minister of Social Development, Ms. Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of thirteen (13) school pupils who lost their lives following a tragic collision between a scholar transport minibus and a lorry on Monday morning, 19 January 2026, near Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

The Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, schools, educators and communities affected by the devastating loss.

As the custodian of the Children’s Act (38 of 2005), the Department emphasises that the tragedy highlights the importance of child protection 365 days a year, which calls for the safety and protection of children every day and in all spaces, including during their daily commute to and from school.

Minister Tolashe, conveys her condolences to the bereaved families: “The loss of thirteen children in one incident is heartbreaking and deeply painful for the nation. We mourn with the families and communities who are facing unimaginable grief, and we extend our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”

The Minister reiterated that child protection is a shared responsibility, “Child protection is a responsibility we carry 365 days a year. Children must be protected in every space where they live, learn and travel.”

The Department is working with relevant stakeholders including the Department of Education to ensure that trauma counselling and psychosocial support services are made available to affected families, learners and educators.

DSD calls on communities, transport operators and all sectors of society to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of children and to uphold their constitutional right to life, dignity and protection, every child, every day, everywhere.

The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre is open 24/7 offering immediate psychosocial support. The toll-free number is 0800 428 428 or SMS “help” 31531.

