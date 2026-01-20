Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 Confirmed in a Domestic Rabbit

The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus type 2 in North Carolina was confirmed in a domestic rabbit in Dare County. RHDV2 is typically a fatal disease affecting both domestic and wild rabbit populations and is primarily found in the Southwestern United States.

“Two deceased domestic rabbits were submitted by the owner to a local veterinarian for examination on Jan. 1,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “Upon examination, the vet noted no lesions that would be consistent with RHDV2. The animals were submitted for laboratory testing and preliminary results indicated non-specific hemorrhagic histological lesions. RHDV2 was then confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Jan. 16. Four rabbits out of the five from the location died from the virus, with the one remaining animal having recovered.”

The rabbits were housed indoors with occasional restricted outdoor access. The premises and remaining rabbit have been quarantined since the initial report of concern. The quarantine will remain in place until the risk of further spread has passed. An epidemiological investigation is ongoing at this time.

RHDV is classified as a foreign animal disease in the United States and is a reportable disease. This ongoing outbreak began in March 2020. While there have been isolated cases of RHDV2 in domestic rabbits in the eastern United States, those isolated cases do not appear to be epidemiologically related to the widespread outbreak in the Southwest.

This virus is highly contagious with mortality occurring within nine days after infection. Many times, the only signs of the disease are sudden death and possibly blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits may also develop a fever, be hesitant to eat, or show respiratory or nervous signs such as difficulty breathing, lack of coordination or paralysis. The virus is very resistant to extreme temperatures. It can be spread through direct contact with other living or dead rabbits, exposure to an infected rabbit’s excretions or blood, or through flea and fly bites. It can also spread from carcasses, food, water, and any contaminated materials. Rabbit owners are encouraged to source feed and bedding items from non-affected areas. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes, but RHDV2 does not impact human health.

“We encourage rabbit owners that observe unexplained deaths in their domestic rabbits to contact their veterinarian or the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 919-707-3250,” said Martin. “Domestic rabbit owners are also encouraged to follow proper quarantine protocols when introducing a new rabbit, as well as keeping domestic rabbits from any potential contact with wild rabbits.”

There is currently one approved vaccine for RHDV2 in the United States. Owners are encouraged to work with their local veterinarians regarding RHDV2 vaccination. There is no cure or vaccine for wild rabbits. Rabbit owners are also reminded that when bringing rabbits from other states into North Carolina an interstate certificate of veterinary inspection is required. Obtaining a health certificate from a veterinarian prior to bringing a rabbit into North Carolina will help protect the rabbit industry and wildlife in our State.

