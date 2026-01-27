Maharashtra Unveils Landmark Bamboo-to-Biomethanol Plan, Anchoring Farmers, Global Markets and a Trillion-Dollar Economy

MoU signing in Davos, Switzerland between Novel Biofuels, ACTUAL, and the Government of Maharashtra

$3 Billion Investment Establishes World-Scale Clean Fuel Platform; MoU Signed at Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 20th, the Government of Maharashtra, together with project developer Novel Biofuels and global infrastructure origination leader ACTUAL, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a world-scale Bamboo-to-Biomethanol renewable fuels platform in eastern Maharashtra - one of the largest green-molecule investments globally and a cornerstone of the State's trillion-dollar economy ambition, where energy is being positioned as core economic infrastructure rather than a standalone sector.● Global-Scale Green Investment: A USD 3 billion commitment to establish a 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Bamboo-to-Biomethanol facility in eastern Maharashtra, creating one of the world's largest bamboo refineries and clean fuel platforms.● Bamboo as Infrastructure: Pioneering a new industrial model that treats bamboo as strategic infrastructure, integrating rural farmers and forestry governance directly into global supply chains to support the State's $1 trillion economic ambition.● Fueling Global Trade: A strategic partnership between the Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai developer Novel Biofuels and San Francisco-based co-developer ACTUAL to supply sustainable shipping and aviation markets, positioning India as a critical exporter of energy security and low-carbon fuels.A GLOBAL-SCALE CLEAN FUEL PLATFORM BUILT ON FARMERS AND FORESTRYAt full scale, the facility will be able to convert approximately 3 million tonnes per year of sustainably managed bamboo feedstock into biomethanol, positioning Maharashtra - and India - as a competitive global supplier of low-carbon fuels into energy-intensive sectors that underpin global trade and industrial growth.Central to the project is an institutionalized feedstock model that integrates farmers, forest communities, and long-term forestry rights into a structured, bankable supply system. Through long-duration contracts, price-stability mechanisms, and local aggregation frameworks, bamboo is transformed from an underutilized resource into a strategic industrial input—effectively treating feedstock as infrastructure. This creates predictable income streams for rural communities while ensuring secure, resilient supply for global fuel markets.By embedding farmers and forestry governance directly into the energy value chain, the project aligns rural participation with industrial scale—linking land, labor, and capital within a single coordinated system, setting farmers in a foundational role in India's new energy future.STATEMENTS"Maharashtra's vision is clear: the energy transition must create economic depth, not just emissions reduction. This project demonstrates how renewable energy, rural livelihoods, and global industrial demand can be integrated into a single, bankable system. By transforming bamboo into a globally traded clean fuel, we are anchoring farmers at the foundation of industrial growth and positioning Maharashtra as a trusted supplier in the world's new energy value chains. This is how a trillion-dollar economy is built—by aligning nature, technology, and capital at scale."— The Honourable Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra"Maharashtra is not just participating in the energy transition; we are co-designing the infrastructure that will define it. This platform is a physical manifestation of our $1 trillion ambition—where we treat the bio-economy as a core industrial asset rather than a marginal agricultural activity. By aligning the state's natural wealth with global capital markets, we are ensuring that the prosperity of our rural heartland is directly linked to the future of global energy security."— Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Investments, Infrastructure & Technology"Bamboo is not simply a feedstock for this project—it is the structural foundation of the entire system. When organized into long-term, investable supply chains, bamboo becomes infrastructure: enabling carbon removal, delivering stable incomes for marginal farmers and forestry communities, and supplying scalable clean fuels to global shipping and aviation markets."— Dinesh Sharma, Founder and CEO of Novel Biofuels"Critical infrastructure rarely fails for lack of capital or technology; it fails at origination. ACTUAL uses advanced technology rooted in scientific models to originate infrastructure projects that are system-ready from day one, aligning feedstock, land, policy, logistics, and long-term offtake before capital is deployed. By compressing coordination risk at the point of origination, we convert environmental and social potential into critical infrastructure-grade supply. Once that coordination is in place, scale is no longer incremental, instead accelerating to meet existing global demand."— Karthik Balakrishnan, Ph.D., President and Co-Founder of ACTUAL"Bamboo is not an input to this project—it is infrastructure. When you design bamboo into long-term contracts, forestry governance, logistics systems, and global offtake frameworks, it transforms from an agricultural crop and starts functioning as energy infrastructure. That shift is what makes projects bankable at scale. In Maharashtra, we are transforming environmental assets into industrial reliability—anchoring farmers, stabilizing supply, and linking rural landscapes directly to global fuel markets. This marks the inflection point where clean energy moves beyond technology deployment and becomes the design of bankable, resilient systems built to last."— Aurora Chiste, Head of Strategic Origination at ACTUALPROJECT OVERVIEWThe Maharashtra Bamboo-to-Biomethanol platform is a first-of-its-kind, world-scale clean-fuel initiative designed to integrate climate action, rural livelihoods, using waste and fallow land and industrial competitiveness into a single, investable system. Located in eastern Maharashtra, the project combines advanced established chemical processes and technology with an institutionalized, community-anchored feedstock model to supply biomethanol to global shipping and aviation markets.KEY HIGHLIGHTS● Capacity: 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of high-purity biomethanol at full scale● Investment Scale: USD 3 billion world-scale clean-fuel infrastructure platform● Feedstock Base: Approximately 3 million tonnes per year of sustainably managed bamboo sourced through long-term contracts with farmers and forestry communities● Bamboo treated as strategic infrastructure - integrated into financeable supply chains, forestry governance, and logistics systems● Climate Impact: Rapid carbon sequestration paired with large-scale fossil-fuel displacement in hard-to-abate maritime and aviation sectors● Rural Transformation: Farmers transition from commodity price-takers to long-term infrastructure counterparties with predictable income. Wasteland where no farming is done, where topsoil is substantially depleted, will be put to productive use, helping in carbon sequestering and rejuvenating the topsoil over a period of time.● Global Positioning: Establishes Maharashtra and India as competitive exporters of low-carbon fuels into global trade corridorsADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, GLOBAL STANDARDSThe project will deploy advanced gasification and catalytic conversion technologies from leading international partners, enabling high-efficiency production that meets the quality and carbon-intensity requirements of global shipping and aviation customers.Unlike pilot-scale initiatives, the Maharashtra Bamboo-to-Biomethanol platform is designed from inception to operate at global benchmark scale, with standardized processes, long-term offtake pathways, and institutional financing structures aligned with international investors—reflecting the transition from technology deployment to system-ready infrastructure.STRATEGIC LOCATION AND STATE PARTNERSHIPThe facility will be located near Wadsa in eastern Maharashtra, on approximately 500 acres of land to be allocated by the State, with proximity to logistics corridors and export infrastructure.The Government of Maharashtra is supporting the project as part of its broader strategy to accelerate green industrialization, rural income diversification, and export-oriented clean-fuel manufacturing, reinforcing the State's position as a leading contributor to India's trillion-dollar economic trajectory - with energy systems acting as the backbone of industrial competitiveness and capital formation.A NEW INDUSTRIAL ARCHETYPE FOR INDIA'S ENERGY TRANSITIONThe Maharashtra Bamboo-to-Biomethanol platform represents a new model for the energy transition, moving beyond technology deployment to system coordination. By integrating farmers, forestry governance, advanced process technology, global offtake markets, and institutional capital into a single scalable platform, the project transforms organic resources into durable industrial infrastructure.As global markets increasingly prioritize energy security, supply resilience, and low-carbon fuels, Maharashtra is positioning itself both as a producer of clean energy and as an exporter of energy security, industrial stability, and inclusive growth, with bamboo-based clean fuels forming a structural pillar of its trillion-dollar economy vision.FOR EDITORS AND INVESTORSFor infrastructure investors, the significance of this platform lies in the non-linear nature of growth in clean fuels. The primary constraint facing biofuels today is not technology maturity or end-user demand, but system coordination - the alignment of feedstock, processing capacity, logistics, and contracting frameworks. Once this coordination threshold is crossed, growth accelerates in step-changes as supply rapidly moves to meet existing demand.This creates a distinct infrastructure arbitrage. Current market valuations largely reflect supply-side friction - the complexity of originating and stabilizing projects at the outset. The underlying value, however, sits on the demand side, where aviation, maritime, and industrial markets exhibit structurally inelastic fuel demand and long asset lifetimes. With an estimated 50 EJ of sustainable biomass potential globally and clear regulatory and contractual pull from hard-to-abate sectors, platforms that solve coordination risk effectively become the control points of scale. For long-duration capital, owning these integrated systems is less about pushing new demand and more about opening a valve - releasing pent-up volume into markets that are already waiting.ABOUT NOVEL BIOFUELSNovel Biofuels is a Mumbai-based clean energy company advancing the global energy transition through the production of advanced biofuels for aviation, maritime, and industrial applications, derived from non-food organic feedstocks. Founded by Dinesh Sharma and Shreyas Dinesh Sharma, the company combines deep expertise in gasification, systems engineering, and industrial-scale project execution.The founders have previously built and scaled a zero-waste industrial platform, operating multiple manufacturing facilities across India and supplying waste-derived chemical products to global markets. Their track record also includes the establishment of one of India's leading phthalocyanine pigment operations, recognized for its high-quality standards, operational reliability, and large-scale manufacturing capability.Novel Biofuels operates an integrated, end-to-end value-chain model that aligns feedstock strategy, conversion technology, plant design, logistics, and offtake into a single, coordinated development platform.ABOUT ACTUALACTUAL is a San Francisco-based global infrastructure origination engine shaping and scaling high-performance projects across the new energy and industrial economies.Through proprietary technology, ACTUAL integrates science and engineering, policy design, value-chain engineering, and capital structuring into a single origination framework-systematically reducing risk and transforming complex concepts into investable infrastructure. With over USD 20 billion in planned assets, ACTUAL delivers repeatable, deployment-ready industrial systems.Founded by serial entrepreneurs with eight exits, ACTUAL has earned accolades such as TIME's Best Inventions (2022) and Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award (2023).CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company's future operations, project timelines, capital investments, and partnership outcomes. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.Factors that could cause actual results to differ regarding regulatory approval, supply chain delays, or financing availability include, but are not limited to: market volatility; changes in the regulatory environment; failure to secure necessary funding; and technical challenges. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

