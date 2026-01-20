New “Lines of Communication” meetings scheduled for North Carolina
Itching to share your ideas on federal fisheries management? The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries encourages fishermen to attend one of four upcoming South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Lines of Communication meetings scheduled for North Carolina.
Lines of Communication is a new council initiative to build relationships with fisheries stakeholders and provide an opportunity for mutual sharing of information. The meetings allow attendees to provide their perspectives with local council members, council staff and other fishery participants. The meetings will be held in-person along the South Atlantic coast.
North Carolina Lines meetings are scheduled as follows:
|
Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m.
|
Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m.
|
Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m.
|
Feb. 5, 6-8 p.m.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional fishery management councils in the United States that manages fisheries in federal waters. The South Atlantic Council is responsible for the conservation and management of fishery resources in federal waters ranging from 3 to 200 miles off the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and east Florida. It manages species such as Dolphin, Wahoo, mackerels, snapper and grouper.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.