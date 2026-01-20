New “Lines of Communication” meetings scheduled for North Carolina

Itching to share your ideas on federal fisheries management? The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries encourages fishermen to attend one of four upcoming South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Lines of Communication meetings scheduled for North Carolina.

Lines of Communication is a new council initiative to build relationships with fisheries stakeholders and provide an opportunity for mutual sharing of information. The meetings allow attendees to provide their perspectives with local council members, council staff and other fishery participants. The meetings will be held in-person along the South Atlantic coast.

North Carolina Lines meetings are scheduled as follows:

Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m.

Town Creek Community Center

6420 Ocean Highway East

Winnabow, NC 28479 Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m.

NC Division of Marine Fisheries

Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West

Morehead City, NC 28557 Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m.

Hatteras Civic Center

57688 NC- Hatteras Highway

Hatteras, NC 27943 Feb. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Virginia S. Tillett Community Center

950 Marshall C Collins Dr.

Manteo, NC 27954

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional fishery management councils in the United States that manages fisheries in federal waters. The South Atlantic Council is responsible for the conservation and management of fishery resources in federal waters ranging from 3 to 200 miles off the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and east Florida. It manages species such as Dolphin, Wahoo, mackerels, snapper and grouper.