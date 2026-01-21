Fluency Named to Ad Age’s 2026 Best Places to Work for the Second Year in a Row

Company Behind Industry’s First Digital Advertising OS Ranked No. 1 for Technology and No. 6 Overall Among Companies With Up to 150 Employees

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluency, the Digital Advertising Operating System (OS) for scaling paid media operations across all major channels, announced it has been named one of Ad Age’s 2026 Best Places to Work, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Fluency ranked No. 6 for companies with up to 150 employees and No. 1 in technology for companies of its size, marking its second consecutive year on the list.

The 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work honors 50 companies that distinguished themselves over the past year as the advertising and marketing industry navigated economic uncertainty, shifting brand priorities and the growing integration of artificial intelligence across the business.

Fluency’s workplace is built on the belief that when employees have flexibility and feel supported and empowered, they are better equipped to help agencies and brands achieve their digital advertising goals. The company offers competitive pay, equity and a comprehensive benefits package—including health coverage, 401(k) matching, flexible schedules and an award-winning wellness program. A culture of transparency, shared ownership, accountability and continuous learning gives every employee a clear line of sight into how their work drives company and client success. Supported by regular all-hands meetings, in-person retreats and structured performance reviews, Fluency’s environment fosters purpose, growth and teamwork—fueling innovation, accelerating problem-solving for customers and advancing its mission to build the premier operating system for digital advertising execution and management.

“Our culture has always prioritized creating an environment where our team can do our best work,” said Michelle Arnold, Head of Talent at Fluency. “This honor is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our employees–something we value more than any single ranking.”

Fluency was also recognized in Ad Age’s 2026 Best Places to Work as No. 1 in Vermont and No. 1 in New England. This recognition adds to a growing list of workplace honors for Fluency. The company was recently recognized as one of the Best Remote Places to Work in 2026 by Built In and has been named a Best Place to Work in Vermont for four years in a row.

“This year’s Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age. “They’re investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility and building cultures that support both performance and retention.”

The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (80% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (20% of the score).

Ad Age produced the 2026 Best Places to Work in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About Fluency

Fluency is the Digital Advertising Operating System (OS) that transforms paid media operations into breakthrough outcomes by centralizing all major campaign execution workflows into a single solution. The AI-powered platform eliminates the most time and resource-intensive aspects of campaign execution, and automates campaigns across all major digital ad channels - including walled gardens and the open web. As a result, advertisers can activate, automate, and analyze any number of campaigns with unprecedented efficiency, working at a scale not previously achievable. Fluency powers nearly $3b in annual media spend. Its user base supports more than 250,000+ monthly campaigns for brands with 50,000+ locations. In 2025, the company ranked #1,278 on the Inc 5000, marking its third year in a row on the list. With a founding team that’s worked in online advertising since 1998, Fluency has certified partnerships with many major ad publishers and was named a finalist for the Technology Innovation in the 2024 Amazon Ads Partner Awards.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

