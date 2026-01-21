Newmedical Technology, Inc. Completes Strategic Acquisition of Derma Made

Dispensed by leading dermatologists, Derma Made offers options to target nearly all signs of aging and skin concerns.

Strategic addition strengthens Newmedical’s professional and consumer divisions worldwide, and accelerates international growth opportunities

With our leadership in scar and bruise care through brands such as Silagen, MyNewGel+, and BruiseMD, this acquisition strengthens our professional foundation.” — A. Michael Hanna, CEO of Newmedical Technology, Inc.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newmedical Technology, Inc. , a global U.S.-based medical device manufacturer and skin-health company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Derma Made effective January 1, 2026.The acquisition represents a significant strategic milestone for Newmedical, bringing together a highly complementary professional skincare brand with strong national reach and established demand across medical dermatology, aesthetic practices, and MedSpa environments. The transaction further strengthens Newmedical’s ability to serve healthcare providers and consumers while accelerating international expansion across its footprint in more than 50 countries worldwide.This acquisition is closely aligned with Newmedical’s professional division, anchored by Silagen, the market leader in physician-exclusive scar and bruise care and supported by the largest dedicated U.S. field sales force in its category. In addition, it complements MyNewGel+, Newmedical’s leading global scar management brand serving international markets and consumer channels worldwide. By adding Derma MadeNewmedical significantly broadens its portfolio-spanning clinical recovery, post-procedure care, aesthetic skin health, and everyday skincare-across professional, international, and consumer platforms.“Today marks an important milestone in Newmedical’s growth strategy,” said A. Michael Hanna, CEO of Newmedical Technology, Inc. “With our leadership in scar and bruise care through brands such as Silagen, MyNewGel+, and BruiseMD, this acquisition strengthens our professional foundation. We are building a scaled, diversified platform designed for long-term leadership in medical aesthetics and dermatology, supporting physician practices, dermatology clinics, MedSpas, pharmacies, and hospitals nationwide and globally.”Derma Made is recognized for delivering high-quality, accessible skincare solutions that enable providers to compete effectively in increasingly crowded clinical and aesthetic segments. Its strong U.S. presence and national distribution complement Newmedical’s professional channel strength.“Derma Made was built on a foundation of quality, performance, and value,” said Damyan Nikolov, CEO of Derma Made. “Joining Newmedical allows us to accelerate our vision. The strategic alignment with Newmedical’s professional brand Silagenin the U.S. and its international and consumer brand MyNewGel+creates a powerful growth engine, expanding our reach into dermatology, plastic surgery, and MedSpa communities, unlocking new international opportunities, and ultimately delivering greater value to doctors and their patients.”About Newmedical Technology, Inc.Newmedical Technology, Inc., headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, is a global, U.S.-based medical device manufacturer and skin-health company specializing in clinically proven solutions for scar management, wound care, post-procedure recovery, and aesthetic medicine. The Company designs, manufactures, and commercializes innovative products trusted by physicians, hospitals, dermatology clinics, plastic surgeons, and MedSpas in over 50 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.newmedical.com About Derma MadeDerma Made is a skincare brand with national reach, focused on delivering outstanding value for patients across its categories and supporting the evolving needs of medical and aesthetic dermatology and MedSpa customers. Learn more at www.dermamade.com Newmedical Technology, Inc.4065 Commercial Ave.Northbrook, IL 60062Tel: +1 847-412-1000Email: info@newmedical.com

