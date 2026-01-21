Cloaked Lauches MY DATA, ACT! Campaign to Advocate for Consumer Data Privacy Rights, Collective Action & Federal Policy

Cloaked launches My Data, Act! campaign to fight for consumer data privacy rights and federal legislation.

Inspired by the MY DATA Act of 2025, Cloaked’s Campaign Reinforces Consumer Data Privacy as a Fundamental Right

My Data, Act! is part of our ongoing fight to raise awareness about data privacy needs and to ensure laws support an individual’s right to use privacy-enhancing technologies.” — Arjun Bhatnagar, co-founder and CEO of Cloaked

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloaked , a consumer-first privacy and security company, has launched the My Data, Act! campaign to advocate for consumer data privacy rights. Inspired by the MY DATA Act of 2025 bill (H.R. 6043) introduced by Representative Lori Trahan, and motivated by Cloaked’s commitment to help people take back control of their personal information, the My Data, Act! campaign focuses on building awareness, facilitating action, and championing state and federal policies that promote consumer data privacy rights with the launch of MyDataAct.org.“Cloaked was founded on the idea that privacy is a fundamental right for everyone,” said Arjun Bhatnagar, co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. “Our My Data, Act! campaign is one step in our ongoing fight to raise awareness about data privacy needs and to ensure that laws support an individual’s right to use privacy-enhancing technologies, including ‘cloaking’ personal information and protection through persistent pseudo-anonymous identifiers, as a basic principle of personal safety.”With the changing digital landscape and fast-emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, protecting consumers’ data is critical to maintaining personal safety and control. The MY DATA Act of 2025 is the first federal bill to focus on individual data privacy rights, specifically by legalizing the use of privacy-enhancing technologies like aliases or “cloaked” identities without penalizing users.Cloaked’s My Data, Act! campaign builds on the introduction of this legislation and 18 months of meeting with policymakers to educate and reinforce the need for tech-driven, consumer-specific data privacy policies with a dedicated site. The MyDataAct.org site encourages advocacy and action by arming individuals with information on the MY DATA Act bill and its significance, and the tools to contact representatives and demand action from Congress.The My Data, Act! campaign also invites industry leaders and organizations sharing Cloaked’s commitment to consumer privacy to join in endorsing this bill, advocating for its passage and collaborating on other pertinent programming set to be unveiled in the coming months.“The MY DATA Act represents a critical shift in the legal landscape for consumer data privacy, moving away from passive consent to active protection of the right to use privacy-enhancing technologies without discrimination,” said Sumeet Chugani, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. “Cloaked is both creating and advocating for a future where ‘privacy by default’ is the norm, and not a legal hurdle to clear.”If passed, the federal standard set in the MY DATA Act of 2025 has the power to help protect citizens nationwide and allow them to legally take back control of their personal information with the use of persistent identifiers. It also begins to give businesses predictable compliance rules and will help to improve data safety by minimizing the risk of data breaches and exploitation.This effort builds on Cloaked’s ongoing activities to build privacy risk awareness, educate consumers and organizations on privacy best practices, and support consumer privacy rights as a strategic partner of the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), and International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).For more information on Cloaked’s commitment to consumer privacy, visit cloaked.com.About CloakedFounded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked is a consumer-first privacy and security company dedicated to helping individuals take control of their personal data in real time. Using Cloaked, individuals can choose when, where, and with whom they share personal data from their browser extension or mobile device and remove what is in the public domain. Cloaked Enterprise takes this same foundational approach, while unlocking enterprise tooling, to offer organizations comprehensive employee protection through a distributed and cloud-based managed service and enterprise dashboards, ultimately reducing corporate risk and exposure. To date, the company has raised over $40 million in funding and is backed by Lux Capital, Human Capital, General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jeff Weiner from Next Play Ventures, All Turtles, Khosla Ventures, Michael Ovitz, Marquee Ventures, and the Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund. Cloaked is based in New York City. To learn more, visit cloaked.com.

