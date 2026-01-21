LYNK Capital Introduces LYNK Mortgage for Broader Market Clarity on Borrower-Facing Lending Services

LYNK Mortgage

Name change reflects strategic focus, business clarity, and continued growth across lending and investment platforms

By restructuring the business under two clearly defined brands, we’re setting the foundation for continued growth while staying focused on delivering exceptional service for borrowers and investors.” — Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital announced today that it has rebranded its loan and borrower-facing operations under a new name, LYNK Mortgage, while LYNK Capital will continue to serve as the brand for the company’s investor and fund management business.

The name change is part of a broader effort to create greater clarity around the company’s services and organizational structure. By separating its borrower-facing lending platform from its investment offerings, LYNK aims to make it easier for customers, partners, and investors to understand how the business operates and how each side serves distinct audiences.

“Over the years, our platform has grown significantly,” said Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer of LYNK Capital. “As we continue to expand, we felt it was important to clearly distinguish between the services we provide to borrowers and the investment opportunities we offer through our funds. LYNK Mortgage gives borrowers immediate clarity on who we are and what we do.”

The name change does not impact ownership, leadership, or day-to-day operations. Borrowers will continue working with the same teams, processes, and technology—now operating under the LYNK Mortgage name.

Under the new structure:

• LYNK Mortgage will represent the company’s loan origination and borrower-facing services, including real estate investment financing.

• LYNK Capital will remain the brand for investor-focused activities, including the management of private investment funds.

The rebrand also positions the company for future growth by creating a flexible framework to expand into additional lending categories while maintaining a strong and recognizable investment platform.

This announcement follows a recent company milestone: LYNK has surpassed $1 billion in fully repaid loans since its founding, underscoring the firm’s disciplined underwriting and consistent execution across market cycles.

“This change is about alignment and transparency,” added Toal-Brothers. “By restructuring the business under two clearly defined brands, we’re setting the foundation for continued growth while staying focused on delivering exceptional service to both borrowers and investors.”

For more information, visit www.lynkmortgage.com.

About LYNK Capital, LLC

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, LYNK Capital, LLC is a private-money lender specializing in short-term residential real estate loans. The firm provides access to professionally managed real estate debt investments for qualified investors. Every loan is secured by a first-lien mortgage and underwritten by a team with decades of combined experience.

About LYNK Mortgage

LYNK Mortgage is the borrower-facing lending platform of LYNK, providing fast, flexible financing solutions for real estate investors with a focus on clarity, expertise, and reliable execution.

Important Disclosures

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Any securities offerings are made pursuant to exemptions from registration and are available only to qualified investors. Past operational results are not indicative of future performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

