Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs media on government performance against the MTDP, 23 Jan

Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, will on Friday, 23 January 2026, brief the media on government’s performance against the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, following Cabinet’s consideration of the Bi-Annual Progress Reports for the period April to September 2025.

The media briefing forms part of the in-depth engagements on MTDP performance envisaged by Cabinet, as outlined in the Cabinet Statement issued after its meeting. Cabinet received and considered the bi-annual progress reports, which provide an overview of performance across government, highlighting areas of progress, as well as areas where implementation is lagging or facing challenges.

In line with Cabinet’s directive, the Minister’s briefing will unpack key performance trends, implementation challenges and corrective actions across government. The briefing will provide a whole-of-government perspective on progress in implementing national priorities, strengthening accountability, and improving service delivery outcomes.

The media is invited to the briefing, which takes place as follows:

Date: Friday, 23 January 2026

Time: 11h00 – 12h30

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House,1035 Cnr Francis Baard & Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

To RSVP, the media should please contact Jesselene Pandaram on 079 833 3176 or Jesselene@dpme.gov.za

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Mr Litha Mpondwana

Cell: 064 802 3003

E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

Departmental Head of Communications: Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Mr Tom Nkosi

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

