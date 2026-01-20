Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs media on government performance against the MTDP, 23 Jan
Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, will on Friday, 23 January 2026, brief the media on government’s performance against the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, following Cabinet’s consideration of the Bi-Annual Progress Reports for the period April to September 2025.
The media briefing forms part of the in-depth engagements on MTDP performance envisaged by Cabinet, as outlined in the Cabinet Statement issued after its meeting. Cabinet received and considered the bi-annual progress reports, which provide an overview of performance across government, highlighting areas of progress, as well as areas where implementation is lagging or facing challenges.
In line with Cabinet’s directive, the Minister’s briefing will unpack key performance trends, implementation challenges and corrective actions across government. The briefing will provide a whole-of-government perspective on progress in implementing national priorities, strengthening accountability, and improving service delivery outcomes.
The media is invited to the briefing, which takes place as follows:
Date: Friday, 23 January 2026
Time: 11h00 – 12h30
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House,1035 Cnr Francis Baard & Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
To RSVP, the media should please contact Jesselene Pandaram on 079 833 3176 or Jesselene@dpme.gov.za
Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Mr Litha Mpondwana
Cell: 064 802 3003
E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za
Departmental Head of Communications: Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Mr Tom Nkosi
Cell: 079 907 9016
E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.