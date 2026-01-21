Keepingly Launches 2026 Homeownership Legacy Index Ranking Durability and Verifiable Outcomes

Keepingly Homeownership Legacy Index

Durability-first benchmark spotlighting jurisdictions that pair repair funding with delivery partners, measurable preservation outcomes and public transparency

If you can't document outcomes, you can't defend impact. The next era of housing is durability with receipts - systems + transparency that prove preservation dollars kept families housed.” — Daniel Smith, Founder and CEO of Keepingly®

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New Index Ranks the Cities Building the Systems to Turn the $526B Repair Economy Into Verifiable Homeownership OutcomesKeepingly today released the inaugural Keepingly Homeownership Legacy Index 2026 , a new benchmark ranking the cities and states most capable of sustaining homeownership over time. Unlike traditional rankings that reward housing production or affordability alone, the Legacy Index is a durability-first scorecard focused on one question: can jurisdictions document preservation outcomes and homeowner stability, not just announce funding or housing targets?“This first edition reveals a clear durability gap. Even among top ranked jurisdictions, the difference is not ambition. It is systems,” said Daniel Smith, CEO of Keepingly. “The highest performers pair repair and preservation funding with delivery partnerships, measurable outcomes, and public transparency that makes results defensible. The future winners in housing will not just build more homes. They will keep more people in the homes they already have and prove it.”The urgency is not theoretical.Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies estimates homeowner spending on improvements and maintenance is projected to reach record highs in early 2026 at roughly $524B to $526B, a national preservation economy operating at massive scale with uneven verification standards.“Homeownership isn’t just about buying a house,” said Cherie St. Marthe, Content Lead at Keepingly. “It’s about protecting equity, strengthening communities, and ensuring families can pass stability to the next generation. The Legacy Index shines a light on the places doing that best and gives other jurisdictions a roadmap grounded in evidence and execution.”What the Index measuresThe Legacy Index evaluates jurisdictions using a five criteria weighted methodology designed to capture long term homeownership durability Measurable Preservation Outcomes, 30 percentHomeowner Protection and Support Programs, 25 percentCross Sector Collaboration, 20 percentRacial Equity and Wealth Building Commitment, 15 percentTransparency and Public Data Systems, 10 percent2026 Index highlightsA 21 point durability gap separates the number 1 and number 10 ranked cities, from 95 to 74, reflecting real differences in delivery capacity, verification strength, and public transparency.Top ranked cities include Philadelphia at 95, Los Angeles at 90, and New York City at 88.Top ranked states include California, Massachusetts, and Washington.The full Top 10 Cities and Top 10 States lists, scoring tiers, and methodology are included in the report at Keepingly.com.About the IndexThe Keepingly Homeownership Legacy Index will be released annually and will pair rankings with trends analysis, best practice case studies, and recommendations focused on accountability and long term homeownership durability.About KeepinglyKeepingly is a homeownership sustainability platform designed to help homeowners manage, maintain, and protect the value of their homes through secure recordkeeping, insights, and long term stewardship tools.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.