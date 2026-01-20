The Pickle Juice Company Appoints Anya Powe as Vice President of Marketing

In her new role, Anya Powe will focus on evolving Pickle Juice’s brand architecture, strengthening its connection with athletes and active consumers, and identifying new audience opportunities. Pickle Juice® is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery.

Veteran retail and brand leader brings 20+ years of integrated marketing experience to support next phase of global growth

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pickle Juice Company , the original performance hydration brand scientifically proven to help prevent muscle cramps, announced the appointment of Anya Powe as Vice President of Marketing. Powe will lead global marketing strategy and brand initiatives as The Pickle Juice Company continues to expand its presence across performance hydration, functional wellness and international markets.In her new role, Powe will focus on evolving Pickle Juice’s brand architecture, strengthening its connection with athletes and active consumers, and identifying new audience opportunities. She will refine brand storytelling, align marketing strategy with the company’s clinically proven credibility, and support continued global growth across all channels.“As we continue to scale, that is an exciting and pivotal moment for the brand as we build a company around our flagship product rather than letting the product alone define us,” explained Filip Keuppens, CEO of The Pickle Juice Company. “Anya brings the rare ability to elevate a proven product into a broader brand story, and her leadership, creativity and operational rigor make her the right partner for this next stage of growth.Powe brings more than 20 years of experience in integrated marketing, brand building, media and influencer strategy across both corporate and agency environments. She previously held senior leadership roles at Sally Beauty Holdings, where she built earned media and influencer programs from the ground up, and at 7-Eleven, where she led large-scale, national marketing initiatives across multi-billion-dollar categories. Her background spans high-growth retail, data-driven marketing and culturally relevant brand storytelling.“The Pickle Juice Company has built something truly differentiated — a product with proven efficacy, a passionate consumer base and enormous potential for growth,” added Powe. “I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of the brand by bringing its story to life in a way that resonates culturally, builds trust and supports both athletes and everyday consumers.”Powe’s appointment reflects Pickle Juice’s continued investment in leadership, brand clarity and long-term growth as it expands its role within the hyper-functional beverage category.To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram , X and Facebook About Pickle JuicePickle Juiceis the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juiceuses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks the nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juicecan provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com

