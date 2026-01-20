Georgia Southern University & Redpath Launch Salesforce-Powered Platform to Strengthen Corporate and Industry Engagement

Georgia Southern University Office of Business Engagement

Georgia Southern & Redpath launch a Salesforce platform giving a unified view of industry partnerships across research, education, and workforce initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Southern University and Redpath Consulting Group announced the implementation of a Salesforce-based platform designed to support the University’s corporate and industry engagement strategy and strengthen coordination across research, innovation, education, and workforce initiatives.The platform is led by Georgia Southern’s Office of Business Engagement (OBE), which serves as the University’s central point for managing relationships with corporate and industry partners. OBE works in collaboration with the Office of Career & Professional Development (OCPD) and academic units to advance a coordinated approach to partnerships across campus.Previously, partnership data was managed across separate systems, limiting visibility into how individual engagements contributed to broader, long-term relationships. Working with Redpath, Georgia Southern implemented Salesforce Education Cloud as a centralized system to manage corporate partners, engagement activity, and strategic opportunities in one shared platform.The solution supports a wide range of engagement types, including sponsored research and innovation, continuing and professional education, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and talent initiatives. Career-related data from Handshake is integrated into Salesforce, allowing hiring activity to be viewed in the context of broader corporate partnerships.With Salesforce in place, Georgia Southern now has a single, shared view of corporate and industry partnerships, improved cross-campus coordination, centralized partnership tracking, and real-time reporting to support strategic decision-making. The platform also provides a scalable foundation that can expand to additional departments over time.“Georgia Southern has taken a thoughtful, strategic approach to corporate engagement,” said Jayne Corrigan-Monat, Vice President of Operations and GTM at Redpath Consulting Group. “By centering this work within the Office of Business Engagement, the University now has a clear, unified view of industry partnerships that supports both immediate priorities and long-term growth.”“This platform strengthens how we manage and grow relationships with our corporate and industry partners,” said Associate Vice President John Stevenson, Georgia Southern University. “By aligning engagement activity across research, education, and workforce initiatives, we are better positioned to create meaningful partnerships that benefit our students, faculty, and regional economy.”About Georgia Southern UniversityGeorgia Southern University serves more than 29,000 students across campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville, and Wexford (Ireland), as well as online programs. Founded in 1906, the University is a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution known for hands-on learning, strong employer partnerships, and a commitment to career readiness.Through its Office of Career & Professional Development and Office of Business Engagement, Georgia Southern connects students, faculty, and employers to support workforce development and experiential learning.Learn more at https://www.georgiasouthern.edu/offices/business-engagement About Redpath Consulting GroupFounded in 2008, Redpath Consulting Group is an exclusive Salesforce partner focused on nonprofits, higher education, and the public sector. Since becoming a Salesforce partner in 2009, Redpath has completed 1,000+ projects for 400+ organizations, delivering scalable Salesforce solutions designed for long-term success.Redpath applies a people-first, process-driven approach to CRM implementation, marketing automation, analytics, and custom Salesforce development—helping mission-driven organizations improve outcomes through thoughtful technology strategy.Learn more at https://redpathcg.com

