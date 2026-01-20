Oregon Main Street Recognizes Four New Designated Main Street Level Organizations

Oregon Main Street (OMS) has advanced Downtown Medford Association, North Bend Main Street, Port Orford Main Street, and Reedsport Main Street to the Designated Main Street level of the OMS Network.

The Designated Main Street level is a mark of distinction that reflects a demonstrated effort to develop an impactful and sustainable organization focused on improving a community’s historic downtown by leveraging partnerships and engaging community members. Communities at this level have access to technical assistance to help them continue to strengthen their efforts and impact.

All four of these communities have a high degree of commitment to using the nationally recognized place-based Main Street Approach™ methodology to create lasting impact in enhancing their historic downtowns. They must have a cohesive core of historic or older commercial and mixed-use buildings that represent the community’s architectural heritage and may include compatible in-fill. They must also have a sufficient mass of businesses, buildings, and density to be effective, as well as be a compact and walkable district.

Previously, these organizations have been participating in the OMS Network at the Affiliated Main Street level where they benefited from technical assistance from OMS staff to help support their organization’s development.

Currently, there are over 100 communities in Oregon participating in the Oregon Main Street Network which includes the following tiers: Accredited Main Street, Designated Main Street, Affiliated Main Street, Rural Regional Main Street, and Connected Communities. There isn’t a fee to participate in the Oregon Main Street Network.

Oregon Main Street is part of Oregon Heritage in Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. For more information on the Oregon Main Street program visit www.oregonmainstreet.org.