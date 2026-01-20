Pantera Court Reporters Merges with Regal Court Reporting

Stephanie Leslie, Mary Pierce, Isaiah Leslie of Regal Court Reporting

Pantera Court Reporters, founded & led by Mary Pierce since 2002, has proudly merged with Regal Court Reporting to extend their exceptional support & service

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the New Year by merging with Regal Court Reporting , Pantera Court Reporters is stepping into a new era. Now a Regal Company, Pantera Court Reporters can serve more of their distinguished clientele with the elevated quality and care they have appreciated for over two decades. Recognizing that Regal Court Reporting shared the same steadfast core values and client-first philosophy that Pantera was equally known for, this alignment felt like a natural fit for both highly regarded, independently owned firms. Mary Pierce shared, “When I decided I was ready to transfer ownership/management of my agency, Pantera Court Reporters, after 24 years in business, I chose Regal Court Reporting as my successor because I knew intuitively it was a good fit, not just for me but for my clientele as well. I am confident that their services match my elevated standards as well as our agency’s timely turnaround and professional ethics. The Regal Court Reporting staff is friendly, helpful, and highly competent.” Additionally, “Having worked very closely with Stephanie Leslie through our mutual volunteer service with CalDRA, I know that she is a dedicated and highly capable court reporter with the highest level of integrity who will advocate for the profession and its licensed professionals for decades into the future,” shared Pierce. Watch the announcement video HERE.Regal Court Reporting has become the gold standard solution for independently owned court reporting agencies who are looking to merge or be acquired while refusing to settle for corporate buyout options. Striving to uphold the white-glove approach and service that independently owned firms are known for, Regal Court Reporting is establishing a history of successful mergers and acquisitions that are executed with authentic care. As fierce advocates for the court reporting industry, Stephanie and Isaiah Leslie take great pride in growing their portfolio of services with the right partners through strategic alliances and merger/acquisition opportunities."This is a true win-win as we bring together some of the best, most experienced court reporters and agency ownership teams in California. Regal and Pantera clients will see quality and customer service get even better, something rarely seen in a merger." – Isaiah Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting"Mary Pierce’s unwavering dedication to the highest integrity and standards in our profession has always impressed me, so to be able to carry on the legacy she has worked diligently to build is a true honor and privilege." -Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court ReportingAbout Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporate-owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that clients deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting’s headquarters is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.