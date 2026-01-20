Two Senior Members of Stephen Crane Village Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced

On January 13 and January 14, 2026, the last two defendants in the Stephen Crane Village drug trafficking case – the enforcer who murdered one of their own and the main drug supplier – were sentenced to 540- and 211-months’ imprisonment, respectively, for their roles in the organization.

