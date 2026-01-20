Submit Release
Two Senior Members of Stephen Crane Village Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced

On January 13 and January 14, 2026, the last two defendants in the Stephen Crane Village drug trafficking case – the enforcer who murdered one of their own and the main drug supplier – were sentenced to 540- and 211-months’ imprisonment, respectively, for their roles in the organization.

