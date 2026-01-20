Manufacturing Company Settles Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Allegations for $2.9 Million

A Delaware corporation with a place of business in Fairfield, New Jersey entered into a settlement agreement with the United States resolving allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act by applying for and receiving a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for which the company was not eligible.

