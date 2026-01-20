Four Hudson County Pharmacies Pay $4.3 Million To Resolve False Claims Act Allegations of Billing for Drugs Not Dispensed

Four pharmacies located in West New York, Bayonne, Union City, and Jersey City have agreed to pay $4,325,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly billing federal health care programs for medications never dispensed.

