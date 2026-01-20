Registered Sex Offender’s U.S. Citizenship Revoked After Fraudulent Naturalization

A Peruvian-born registered sex offender has had his U.S. citizenship revoked and his Certificate of Naturalization canceled after he obtained citizenship by fraud.

