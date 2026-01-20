Providence Resident Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man has been sentenced in federal court for trafficking thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills and more than 400 grams of fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Charles C. Calenda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.