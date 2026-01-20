Partnership Financial Credit Union Donates $10,000 and Food to the Greater Chicago Food Depository

PFCU presents the Greater Chicago Food Depository a check for $10,000. A Greater Chicago Food Depository Food Pantry receives a donation from PFCU.

The credit union philosophy is "People Helping People." We extend this philosophy to include helping our communities at large, which includes doing charity work and donating to worthy causes.” — Mary Ann Pusateri, PFCU’s CEO.

MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, Jan. 12, 2025, Morton Grove-based Partnership Financial Credit Union PFCU ) presented a $10,000 check to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD). In November of 2025, during the government shutdown, the credit union also ran a successful food drive for the GCFD, with support from generous PFCU members.PFCU typically runs a food drive each year from mid-November through the first week of December. However, when the government shutdown began on Oct. 1st, it was uncertain whether the approximately two million people who receive SNAP and WIC benefits would receive them in November. In addition, some government employees were not being paid, and food pantries were facing a supply crisis. Because of this, a PFCU team member suggested that the company run its food drive earlier this year.As a result, PFCU hosted a food drive from October 27th through November 21st at its five locations. In addition to dropping off food, PFCU also gave its members the option to donate cash, which would get sent to the GCFD.Thanks to the generosity of its members, PFCU collected $5,375 in donations. PFCU matched funds, almost dollar-to-dollar, with a total donation of $10,000 going to the GCFD.The credit union philosophy is "People Helping People." According to PFCU, this mantra goes beyond just helping its members with their finances. “We extend this philosophy to include helping our communities at large, which includes doing charity work and donating to worthy causes,” said Mary Ann Pusateri, PFCU’s CEO.PFCU is a member-owned financial institution open to the community, with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was formed in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions merged. With origins dating back to 1941, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible financial products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over thirty-eight years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org

