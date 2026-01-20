Submit Release
Former Madera County Welfare Benefits Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Identities and Benefits in Years-Long Scheme

Former Madera County benefits eligibility worker Leticia Mariscal, 55, of Madera, pleaded guilty today to aggravated identity theft for stealing identities and fraudulently obtaining CalFresh benefits in their names.

