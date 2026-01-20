Former Madera County Welfare Benefits Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Identities and Benefits in Years-Long Scheme

Former Madera County benefits eligibility worker Leticia Mariscal, 55, of Madera, pleaded guilty today to aggravated identity theft for stealing identities and fraudulently obtaining CalFresh benefits in their names.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.