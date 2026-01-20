il Girasole Made a Memorable Debut at the 25th Annual Dux in Tux Fundraiser

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, Chef Ralph Estrada, il Girasole Ethos Arts Gallery x il Girasole at Dux in Tux Modern Italian Cuisine, il Girasole

Creative artistry took center stage at il Girasole’s table for Dux in Tux benefiting the Anaheim Ducks Foundation showcasing an immersive dining experience

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dapper Ducks and iconic chefs united for a one-of-a-kind evening in support of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation presented by Honda. Il Girasole ’s Managing Partner Antonio Bevacqua and Chef Ralph Estrada curated a five-course meal complete with wine pairings that was a performance for the palette. Beginning with starters such as Wild Hiramasa Crudo with caviar in a sesame cone and Banana Bread French Toast with white caviar and crème fraiche before moving into main courses including Lobster, Duck and a Prime Ribeye main dish that was finished with a Bone Marrow Whiskey Luge, the decadent meal would not have been complete without the restaurant’s Black Forest Pavlova.Showcasing some of the finest creations from their Modern Italian menu, il Girasole set out to create an art infused table setting that was a feast for the eyes too, with Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks assisting at the table. Collaborating with one of the hottest art galleries in Orange County, Ethos Arts Inc., owned and operated by Georgeana Ireland, curated a tablescape that was on brand for the exquisite il Girasole table and fundraiser.Featuring a signature vanitas called “Golden” that brought together artifacts, symbols and mementos to showcase the passage of time and the trajectory of a life well lived alongside artis Kevin Grass’s “Disruptive Duck Series”, which featured yellow rubber ducks in each art piece as playful references to travel and adventure, il Girasole’s table was an escape into lighthearted and contemporary art. Inspired to indulge Anaheim Ducks fans, now through the end of January, the Dux in Tux exclusive menu is available as a tasting experience daily at il Girasole - make your reservation here . Additionally, Ethos Arts Inc. is donating 10% of sales from the “Disruptive Ducks Series” to the Anaheim Ducks Foundation. Watch the exclusive video recap “Our collective team was honored to bring this creative dining experience to the Dux in Tux event with the Anaheim Ducks. Our modern Italian cuisine is artfully presented providing more than a meal – but rather a sensory experience that evokes emotion and is memorable.” -Antonio Bevacqua, Managing Partner, il GirasoleAbout Ethos Arts Inc.:Founded by Georgana Ireland, Ethos Arts represents the hottest emerging and recently established international artists. Ranging from cutting-edge pop and graffiti to modern and contemporary pieces, every work is curated in both our online studio and Newport Beach showroom to tell a unique, inspiring story. Our stellar curation team scours the globe to unearth the most compelling under-the-radar living masters, bringing them to your home, business or creative workspace. www.ethosartsinc.com About il Girasole:il Girasole, Orange County’s premier destination for modern Italian cuisine, is located within SOCO & The OC Mix. Their seasonal menu showcases the best of California’s bounty, with vegetables sourced directly from local farmers markets, wild-caught sustainable seafood, and meats selected from small, ethically responsible farms. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to honor both Italian tradition and Southern California’s vibrant terroir. With a curated selection of exceptional wines and cocktails, IL Girasole offers a refined dining experience that speaks to those who value authenticity, sustainability, and culinary excellence. IL Girasole is located at 3321 Hyland Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

