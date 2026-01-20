MeyerPink Law Addresses Complex Asset Division and Business Valuation in Stanislaus County Divorce Cases

Modesto family law firm provides representation in high-asset divorce and complex custody cases involving business interests and real estate.

We aim to guide clients through the procedural requirements of the local court system with a focus on their long-term financial stability.” — Brandon Meyer

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MeyerPink Law, a family law firm located in downtown Modesto , provides legal representation for clients involved in high-asset divorce and complex custody matters. The firm focuses on litigation and settlement strategies regarding the division of business interests, real estate portfolios, and executive compensation packages for families in Stanislaus County.Marriage dissolution cases involving substantial assets or separate property claims require specific procedural steps in California courts. MeyerPink Law advises clients on the characterization of community versus separate property, a critical component in the division of assets. The firm's scope of practice includes the valuation of professional practices and the equitable division of debts.In the Central Valley, asset division frequently involves the complexities of family-owned agricultural enterprises and commercial real estate. MeyerPink Law assists clients in navigating the intersection of corporate law and family law, addressing issues such as the commingling of personal and business funds. The firm works to help ensure that the valuation of a business or farm accurately reflects current market conditions while protecting the operating integrity of the enterprise during the litigation process."Our focus is on providing clarity regarding the division of assets and the restructuring of family obligations," said Brandon Meyer, Managing Partner. "We aim to guide clients through the procedural requirements of the local court system with a focus on their long-term financial stability."The firm also represents parents in high-conflict custody proceedings, including "move-away" cases where one party seeks to relocate a child outside of Stanislaus County or the State of California. These matters require a detailed presentation of evidence regarding the child's best interests and the preservation of parental rights. The legal team prepares clients for court-ordered evaluations and assists in modifying existing parenting plans when circumstances change significantly.For cases involving complex financial portfolios, MeyerPink Law coordinates with forensic accountants and valuation professionals to support thorough financial disclosure. The firm conducts a rigorous discovery process to document financial assets and trace their origin as community or separate property, supporting equitable distribution under California law.The firm's approach integrates specific legal designations and financial experience. April Meyer is a Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS), as designated by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. She is supported by Crystal Brady, an attorney who applies a background in business transactions and estate planning to family law matters. This combination allows the firm to address the intersection of divorce law and business valuation. Jessie Castellano maintains active involvement in the Stanislaus Inns of Court, connecting the firm to the local legal community.Located near the Gallo Center for the Arts, the firm represents clients in proceedings at the Stanislaus County Superior Court. The legal team serves residents throughout the region, including the Del Rio community and the McHenry Avenue corridor.About MeyerPink LawMeyerPink Law is a family law firm serving California's Central Valley. The firm represents clients in matters regarding divorce, asset division, and child custody. With a focus on high-net-worth dissolutions and complex business valuations, MeyerPink Law helps families navigate the court system.Media Contact:MeyerPink Law1008 12th StModesto, CA 95354(209) 354-3318

