Canyon View Credit Union invites members of the media to a press announcement for the official naming of Canyon View Credit Union Stage at the Maverik Center.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverik Center Announcement of Canyon View Credit Union Stage Naming Community Partnership Celebration Highlights Local ImpactMedia Event DetailsWhat: Naming of the Canyon View Credit Union Stage at the Maverik CenterWhen: Thursday, January 22, 2026Media arrival: 9:30–10:00 a.m. Announcement begins promptly at 10:00 a.m.Where: Maverik Center3200 S. Decker Lake Dr., West Valley City, UT 84119Canyon View Credit Union invites members of the media to attend a special press announcement recognizing the official naming of the Canyon View Credit Union Stage at the Maverik Center. This milestone celebrates a community-focused partnership rooted in shared values, local investment, and a commitment to creating meaningful experiences for our community and beyond.The naming reflects Canyon View Credit Union’s dedication to supporting spaces that bring people together while partnering with organizations that share a mission of service and connection. “At Canyon View Credit Union, our mission has always been rooted in community,” said Jack Buttars, President of Canyon View Credit Union. “This partnership with the Maverik Center is about more than naming a stage, it’s about investing in a place where memories are made, stories are shared, and our community comes together.”The partnership also aligns with the Maverik Center’s focus on enhancing guest experiences while creating lasting community impact. “At the Maverik Center, we seek partners who elevate the experience for our guests and align with our values,” said Jeff Davis, General Manager of the Maverik Center. “Partnering with Canyon View Credit Union allows us to combine world-class entertainment with a trusted financial institution that puts people first. Together, we look forward to delivering engaging moments, unique experiences, exclusive benefits, and community-focused programs that resonate far beyond event night.”Leaders from Canyon View Credit Union, Make-A-Wish Utah, the Maverik Center, and West Valley City will speak during the announcement, highlighting how this collaboration represents the power of local partnerships working together to serve Utah families and strengthen the community.Scheduled Speakers•Jack Buttars, President, Canyon View Credit Union•Summer Ehrmann, Chief Development Officer, Make-A-Wish Utah•Tom Schimpf, Director of Business Development, Maverik Center•Officials from West Valley CityLight refreshments will be served following the announcement. Media interviews and photo opportunities will be available after the press event.

