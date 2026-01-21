Sexual Assault lawsuit filed against TV Producer Charles Kramer and casting platform BackStage LLC

LA Superior Court lawsuit alleges Emmy-nominated producer sexually assaulted a performer during an in-person audition coordinated via Backstage, LLC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Charles Kramer, a television editor and producer, most recognized for his work in unscripted television, sexually assaulted a performer during an in-person audition arranged through Backstage, LLC, a longstanding casting and audition platform used by performers and industry professionals as one of the most prominent casting resources in entertainment.The Complaint alleges that Charles Kramer, the owner and operator of Chakravision Productions, Inc., used a casting notice posted on Backstage, LLC to arrange a purported audition, during which he allegedly engaged in nonconsensual sexual touching and simulated sexual conduct under the guise of professional direction.Kramer’s publicly listed work identifies him as an editor and producer with extensive experience in unscripted and reality television. Kramer is listed as a two-time Primetime Emmy nominee, in 2018 and 2021, for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program for The Voice.The plaintiff, proceeding anonymously as Jane Doe, alleges that she is a performer who maintained a paid subscription to Backstage, LLC and relied on its representations that casting notices are carefully reviewed, vetted for legitimacy, and screened for safety.The Complaint alleges that in November 2025, Jane Doe responded to a casting notice on Backstage, LLC listing an executive producer under the name “Carlos Kramero.” The Complaint alleges that she relied on Backstage, LLC’s labeling of the posting as “Background Checked” in deciding to attend the audition. According to the Complaint, Jane Doe attended an in-person audition in Culver City, during which Charles Kramer allegedly engaged in unwanted sexual conduct.The Complaint alleges that Jane Doe did not consent to the conduct, and that as she was leaving, Charles Kramer disclosed that his real name was Charles Kramer — not the name used on the casting posting. The Complaint further alleges that the listed production company, “Stepchild Media,” is not a registered company in California.The lawsuit further alleges that Backstage, LLC failed to verify the identity of the poster, failed to confirm the legitimacy of the purported production company, and nevertheless labeled the casting notice as “Background Checked,” conveying to performers, including Plaintiff, that the project had been vetted and was safe.Jane Doe alleges that as a result of Defendants’ conduct, she has suffered severe emotional distress and other damages. She seeks compensatory and punitive damages and a jury trial.The case is Jane Doe v. Backstage, LLC, Chakravision Productions, Inc., Charles Kramer, and Does 1-20, Case No. 26NNCV00084, filed on January 6, 2026, pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.About Makarem & Associates: Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to fighting for justice and holding negligent parties accountable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.