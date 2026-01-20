CBP, CBSA to host joint NEXUS enrollment event for conditionally approved applicants in South Florida

MIAMI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency, will host a special NEXUS enrollment event for conditionally approved applicants in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Event details:

Jan. 27, 2026: Consulate General of Canada, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 1600, Miami, FL 33131. Interviews will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Jan. 28–29, 2026: 1800 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Interviews will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

“This large-scale enrollment event is a great opportunity for travelers to complete their NEXUS interviews and get ready for the year ahead,” said Daniel Alonso, CBP senior official performing the duties of director for the Miami and Tampa field offices. “By continuing our close partnership with CBSA, we’re making it easier for people on both sides of the border to travel securely and efficiently — especially as we approach major world-stage events like the FIFA World Cup 26, when demand for trusted, expedited travel will be at its highest.”

“We are proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners, CBP and CBSA, to expand NEXUS interview availability and give travelers a convenient way to finalize their enrollment,” said Consul General Sylvia Cesaratto. “NEXUS is designed to speed up border crossings into Canada and the United States for low-risk, preapproved travelers. These additional appointments in the South Florida area help ensure travelers are prepared well in advance of major international events, while also facilitating tourism, business travel and strong economic connections between Canada and the United States.”

Travelers interested in applying for NEXUS membership must apply online using the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System at ttp.cbp.dhs.gov. The $120 application fee covers five years of membership. After applying online, applicants undergo a background investigation. If approved, applicants will receive a conditional letter of approval through their TTP online account and can then schedule an interview for the event.

Children under 18 may enroll in NEXUS at no cost if their legal parent or guardian is an approved member or has a pending NEXUS application.

With the enrollment event approaching, applicants are encouraged to begin the application process immediately. More information about the NEXUS program is available at cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs.

Follow the senior official performing the duties of director of CBP’s Miami and Tampa field offices on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) at @DFOFlorida, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.