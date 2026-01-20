NexaNano Crosses Major Growth Milestone as Demand for Nano-Coatings Surges in Construction and Commercial Markets

Roofing contractor installing NexaNano roof protect to asphalt shingles

NexaNano reports rising adoption as nano-coating technology reshapes how contractors and property owners protect and preserve high-value surfaces.

Owners and operators are looking for smarter ways to manage assets, and contractors are looking for higher-margin, value-driven services. NexaNano sits at the intersection of both.” — Hilary Russell, Co-Owner

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexaNano, a U.S.-based nanotechnology company specializing in advanced surface protection coatings , announced today that it has reached a major growth milestone as demand accelerates across residential, commercial, and industrial markets.Originally developed to extend the life of roofs, concrete, wood, and other high-value surfaces, NexaNano’s proprietary SiO₂-based coatings are now being adopted nationwide as a smarter alternative to costly replacements and premature repairs. Contractors, facility operators, and property owners are increasingly turning to nano-coating technology to preserve assets, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and protect critical infrastructure.“We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how the construction and maintenance industries think about surface protection,” said Malcolm Stout, Founder of NexaNano. “Instead of waiting for assets to fail and then replacing them, people are realizing they can preserve what they already have, and do it at a fraction of the cost.”NexaNano’s coatings form a molecular-level barrier that bonds to treated surfaces, providing long-term protection against moisture, UV exposure, oxidation, and environmental wear. This protective layer helps extend surface life, improve performance, and reduce the need for expensive capital replacements.NexaNano reports significant demand across multiple segments, including: roofing and exterior contractors, concrete and masonry specialists, property management and real estate operators, manufacturing and industrial facilities, and commercial building and infrastructure owners.For contractors, NexaNano has become a new revenue stream that allows them to offer a premium protective service when customers are not yet ready for full replacement projects. Instead of losing jobs to inaction or deferred maintenance, contractors can now provide a treatment that adds value, improves asset longevity, and keeps projects moving.For commercial and industrial clients, NexaNano provides a scalable preventative maintenance solution that helps protect large-scale assets such as roofs, warehouses, parking structures, and production facilities - reducing downtime and long-term operating costs.“Nano-coatings are moving from early adoption into the mainstream,” said Hilary Russell, Co-Owner of NexaNano. “Owners and operators are looking for smarter ways to manage assets, and contractors are looking for higher-margin, value-driven services. NexaNano sits at the intersection of both.”To support its rapid expansion, NexaNano has built a nationwide network of licensed installers and territory partners . This model allows the company to scale distribution while maintaining consistent quality, training standards, and warranty protection. This approach enables NexaNano to grow quickly across multiple markets while ensuring end customers receive consistent, high-quality outcomes.“We’re not just supplying product,” Russell added. “We’re building the infrastructure that allows nano-coating technology to be deployed at scale across the construction and commercial sectors.”With adoption accelerating, NexaNano continues to invest in manufacturing, logistics, installer training, commercial account development, and product innovation across multiple surface types. The company expects continued growth as awareness of nano-coating technology increases and more industries shift toward preventative asset protection models.About NexaNanoNexaNano is a U.S.-based nanotechnology company specializing in advanced SiO₂ surface protection coatings for roofs, concrete, wood, stone, and commercial infrastructure. Through its network of licensed installers and territory partners, NexaNano delivers long-lasting protection that helps contractors, property owners, and facility managers extend asset life, reduce maintenance costs, and protect high-value surfaces.For more information, visit www.NexaNano.com

