Daiwabo Information System Signs Exclusive Deal to Distribute ZeroTrusted.ai’s Generative AI Security Platform in Japan

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd. (DIS) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with ZeroTrusted.ai LLC to bring zero-trust generative AI security solutions to the Japanese market, the companies announced.The agreement positions DIS to distribute ZeroTrusted.ai’s platforms and services designed to help enterprises adopt generative AI securely, as AI-driven digital transformation accelerates across Japan.Japan’s generative AI market is expected to grow rapidly, with projections estimating it could exceed ¥1.7 trillion by 2030. As adoption expands across industries including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and education, organizations are increasingly focused on mitigating risks such as data leakage, regulatory noncompliance, and malicious misuse of AI systems.ZeroTrusted.ai’s platform is built on a zero-trust architecture and is designed to address these risks through real-time monitoring and enforcement of security policies. The system includes AI firewalls and gateways that inspect prompts and outputs for sensitive information, applying policy-based controls to prevent unauthorized data exposure. End-to-end encryption and anonymization technologies further protect data during transmission and storage.To support compliance, the platform uses a “Policy-as-Code” approach that embeds organizational security and regulatory requirements directly into AI workflows. This enables alignment with international standards such as GDPR and HIPAA, while detailed audit logs and reporting tools provide visibility into AI usage and strengthen governance.The platform also features a real-time evaluation engine, known as AI Judge, which analyzes AI requests and responses to detect prompt injection attacks, model misuse, and anomalous behavior. Alerts are generated when activity deviates from normal usage patterns, helping organizations respond quickly to potential threats.ZeroTrusted.ai supports multiple large language models, including those from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta, and offers deployment options across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform integrates with existing systems via REST APIs and supports MCP, A2A, and LangChain compatibility.DIS plans to leverage its nationwide network of 101 offices and approximately 19,000 sales partners to distribute the solution across Japan, supporting secure generative AI adoption while enabling productivity gains and new business creation.Waylon Krush, Co-Founder and CEO of Zerotrusted.ai LLC, said:“Japan has long set the global standard for precision, quality, and responsibility in technology adoption. As generative AI becomes foundational to Japanese enterprise and society, trust must be engineered into every interaction—not assumed. Through our exclusive partnership with DIS, ZeroTrusted.ai brings a zero-trust AI security, privacy, reliability, and AI ethics platform purpose-built to protect Japan’s data, culture of compliance, and mission-critical operations. Together, we are enabling Japanese organizations to innovate with confidence, deploy AI safely at scale, and lead the world in secure, responsible AI adoption.”Shigeki Tanimizu, Board Member, CIO and CTO of Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd., said:"With the rapid adoption of generative AI in the Japanese market, security measures are essential. Through our partnership with Zerotrusted.ai, we will provide Japanese companies with a secure and reliable AI usage environment and strongly support their digital transformation initiatives."About ZeroTrusted.ai LLCZeroTrusted.ai LLC is a U.S.-based AI security company delivering a zero-trust platform designed to test and protect generative AI, large language models, and AI agents across enterprise and government environments. The platform enables organizations to securely adopt AI by enforcing real-time security, privacy, compliance, reliability, and governance controls—allowing innovation to scale safely, responsibly, and with confidence.About Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd.Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd. (DIS) is one of Japan’s largest IT distributors, sourcing IT products from approximately 1,500 manufacturers worldwide and delivering them to end-users through a network of around 19,000 sales partners. With 101 offices across Japan, DIS provides a localized service structure that ensures timely responses to diverse customer needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.