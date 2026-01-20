Electric Two-Wheel Tractors for Small Farms at EcoFarm 2026

Founder Steve Heckeroth on his e2T electric two-wheel tractor Renewables e2T is a modular, electric two-wheel tractor, working on farms today Visit Renewables.com to learn more

PACIFIC GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Heckeroth, founder of Renewables Inc , will present and participate in a panel discussion at EcoFarm Conference 2026 on January 24 at the Asilomar State Beach & Conference Grounds. EcoFarm 2026 , which is organized by the Organic Farming Association, runs January 21–24 and brings together more than 1,500 farmers, ranchers, educators, and industry leaders for workshops, farm tours, seed swaps, and hands-on learning focused on organic, biodynamic, and regenerative agriculture.Heckeroth will present the e2T , a compact electric two-wheel tractor, designed for diversified and community-scale farms in the session "Farmer-Led Technology for Small Scale Production." The session highlights practical, farmer-centered technologies that address persistent barriers facing small farms, including cost, accessibility, and right-fit design. Rather than speculative or venture-driven ag tech, the session focuses on tools already in use, developed with direct farmer input and real-world constraints in mind. Elizabeth Vaughan, Senior Manager of the Small Farm Tech Hub at the Community Alliance with Family Farms (CAFF) will be the moderator.“The e2T addresses the low productivity and physical stress of working with hand tools, as well as the threats to the health of farmers and the environment from using gas or diesel tractors," Heckeroth said. “The e2T is a remote-controlled versatile tractor that can operate all the same implements used to increase productivity with common combustion walk-behind tractors, without the noise, exhaust and strength necessary to maneuver them.”The session will take place from 8:30 to 10 am. Additional speakers include representatives from GrownBy App, SmartFarm IQ Irrigation Software, and “A Really Cool Mulch Blower,” along with farmers Lindsey Lusher Shute (Farm Generations Cooperative, NY) and Kurt & Jennifer Bantle (Bantle Avocado Farm, Fallbrook, CA.) The session agenda includes brief presentations followed by an open discussion with attendees.

