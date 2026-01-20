NUJ members win union recognition and 7.3% pay rise at Wyvex Media

NUJ members at Wyvex Media have secured formal trade union recognition, alongside a new house agreement that delivers transparent pay scales and a 7.3% pay rise for journalists.

The agreement marks a significant step forward for journalists at the Scotland-based media company, which publishes a number of well-known titles including The Oban Times and Scottish Field.

Andy Curry, NUJ organiser, said:

“To come together and win union recognition, followed by a substantial pay rise in quick succession, speaks to the tenacity and determination of our members at Wyvex Media. “Our members have worked incredibly hard through a period of turmoil and uncertainty at the company. They have also been facing significant financial pressures due to the cost of living crisis, making this agreement all the more important.”

The deal was agreed following a successful recognition campaign by NUJ members and establishes clear, transparent pay structures for journalists, providing greater fairness and security for staff.

Kathie Griffiths, Wyvex Media chapel representative, said:

“We’re delighted to secure NUJ recognition and a decent pay deal. We look forward to continuing our open, healthy and productive relationship with Wyvex Media. We hope to continue with an understanding of mutual support, producing thriving and successful papers and magazines.”

The NUJ continues to support members across the media industry in securing fair pay, transparency and collective bargaining rights in the workplace.

If you're looking to organise and unionise your workplace and would like the NUJ's support, please contact [email protected]

