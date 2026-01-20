'The Wisdom We Carry' Becomes an Amazon Best Seller Across Three Major Categories

Co-authors of the Anthology The Wisdom We Carry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Wisdom We Carry: Lessons from Life and Leadership" is now available on Amazon and has already reached best-seller status in three widely read categories: Business & Economics, Globalization, Personal Success & Spirituality, and Women’s Personal Spiritual Growth. The achievement reflects strong reader engagement and growing interest in experience-based leadership and personal growth narratives.

The anthology brings together a diverse group of authors from different countries, professions, and backgrounds. Each co-author shares lessons shaped by real-life experiences rather than theory. The book focuses on wisdom earned through leadership, service, responsibility, and conscious choices made over time. It does not promise shortcuts. Instead, it offers clarity, perspective, and learning drawn from lived moments.

What sets The Wisdom We Carry: Lessons from Life and Leadership apart is its depth and honesty. The stories are reflective, grounded, and practical. Readers are invited to learn from others’ journeys to gain insight without repeating the same struggles. In doing so, the book helps readers save time, avoid costly mistakes, and make more intentional decisions in their own lives.

Jawad Araf Khan, the visionary behind the project, shared the following reflection on the book’s purpose:

“Wisdom is the only thing that grows when it is shared. This book exists so people can learn from real experiences, reclaim their time, and move forward with clarity. These stories are not about perfection. They are about truth, growth, and leadership lived out loud.”

The anthology gives full credit to its co-authors, whose voices underpin the book’s impact. Each contributor brings a unique perspective shaped by leadership roles, entrepreneurship, education, service, and personal growth. Together, they create a collective body of knowledge that speaks across borders, industries, and generations.

The book's global nature strengthens its relevance. While the authors’ paths differ, the lessons connect on a human level. This shared wisdom serves as a guide for readers seeking direction, responsibility, and purpose in both their personal and professional lives.

Early readers have described the book as thoughtful, relatable, and enduring. Many note that its value lies in its ability to teach without instruction and inspire without exaggeration. These qualities have contributed to its rapid rise on Amazon’s best-seller lists and positioned it as a work with long-term relevance.

The Wisdom We Carry: Lessons from Life and Leadership is more than a collection of stories. It is a record of insight passed forward. It is designed to create lessons that last and a legacy that continues through those who read it, learn from it, and apply its wisdom in their own lives.

The book is currently available in digital format on Amazon. A paperback edition is in development.

Let’s know a bit about the authors who are behind this revolutionary project :

◘ Jawad Araf Khan is a young entrepreneur, speaker, and publisher dedicated to empowering individuals through education, storytelling, and opportunity. He leads Success2Success International Publishing and works globally to help voices and ideas reach broader audiences.

◘ Dr. Tracy A. Allen is a retired U.S. Army Officer, Bronze Star recipient, author, and entrepreneur. A three-time breast cancer survivor with a PhD in Mental Health Counseling, she mentors young leaders and leads TrayLuxe Design, blending storytelling, faith, and purpose.

◘ Marietta Jeannette Roberson is an Author, motivational speaker, and community activist from Alabama. She is the founder of 15Plus an organization supporting families of incarcerated loved ones. She is also the founder and CEO of Kalming J Empowerment LLC which supports women's empowerment, and advocates for emotional and spiritual wellness.

◘ Nikkia “Coach Ky” Tisaby is a certified life coach, mental wellness advocate, and founder of Coach Ky LLC. Specializing in bipolar resilience and self-forgiveness, she supports healing through lived experience, education, and nonprofit work with Hu’Mend Network.

◘ Dr. Rhonda James Woolard is an author, survivor advocate, and Certified Master Life Coach. Through books, coaching, and RJW Guiding Services, she helps individuals heal from trauma through forgiveness, faith, and emotional restoration.

◘ W. Jeanine Branch Capron is a Virtual CFO and business systems strategist with over 15 years of experience. Founder of Jeanine Capron Consulting, she supports sustainable growth across global markets with faith-driven leadership and financial clarity.

◘ Virginia Beard is an entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker. Life transitions, faith, and personal growth shape her work. She encourages others to heal, set boundaries, and begin again with confidence and wisdom.

◘ Jescika Holloway is a three-time international bestselling author and inspirational speaker. With an honorary doctorate and a life purpose certification, she empowers others through stories of faith, healing, and purpose-driven transformation.

◘ Billy Strickland is an author and advocate who writes on resilience, recovery, and identity after trauma. Drawing on lived experience, her work encourages healing, strength, and honest conversations about restoration and self-worth.

◘ Patricia A. Marston is a four-time Amazon bestselling author and Board Certified Master Mental Health Coach. Born in Jamaica, she transforms grief into guidance and leads multiple anthologies focused on healing, growth, and faith.

◘ Dr. Milicent Driver is a transformational leader, speaker, and branding coach. She empowers women to transition from corporate careers to purpose-driven entrepreneurship through faith-centered strategy and leadership.

◘ Brad Johnson is a two-time bestselling author, non-fiction writer, certified life coach, and health educator. His work spans personal growth, productivity, and wellness, reaching millions through books, articles, and global platforms.

◘ Joy M. Hutchinson is a Jamaican-born caregiver, author, and faith leader. A number one bestselling author, she is deeply committed to serving older people and uplifting others through compassion, service, and spiritual devotion.

◘ Verna Hamilton Grant is a multiple international bestselling author and award-winning storyteller. Born in Jamaica, she writes to inspire healing and hope through memoirs, poetry, and fiction, and is recognized worldwide.

◘ Patricia B. Chin is a faith-centered storyteller originally from Jamaica, now based in New Jersey. Her life journey reflects resilience, family, and devotion, shaped by education, community, and a deep commitment to spiritual growth.

