Governor Ivey Makes Push to Create Pathway for More Veterans to Teach in Alabama Classrooms

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday continued her push to create a pathway for more veterans to teach in Alabama classrooms. Sen. Matt Woods and Rep. Rick Rehm officially filed Senate Bill 149, which will allow the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) to issue temporary teaching certificates to eligible veterans who would otherwise need at least a bachelor’s degree.

“Veterans offer a unique perspective, which is needed across many careers, including in our classrooms. When we pass Senate Bill 149, we will create a pathway for more veterans to help educate the next generation,” said Governor Ivey. “Not only will we be providing a quality education for children across our state and getting more teachers in the classroom, we will allow more veterans to be gainfully employed when returning from service. This legislation will go a long way for students and veterans alike.”

During her state of the state address, Governor Ivey outlined SB149 as one of her legislative priorities.

“I want to thank Governor Ivey for her strong support of this veteran-friendly legislation,” said Sen. Matt Woods. “This bill not only strengthens our teacher recruitment efforts, but also creates a clear, meaningful pathway for Alabama’s veterans to continue serving by bringing their leadership, discipline and real-world experience into our classrooms. Our students, our veterans and communities across the state of Alabama will all benefit from this important partnership.”

After this bill becomes law, ALSDE would issue the Military Veteran Temporary Teaching Certificate to applicants who:

Document 48 months of active-duty military service with an honorable discharge or medical separation;

Pass a background check;

Are recommended for certification by a local superintendent of education or private K-12 school administrator;

Have completed 60 college credits with a minimum GPA of 2.5/4.0; and

Obtain a passing score on the Praxis test of the Alabama Educator Certification Assessment Program.

“As a U.S. Army veteran, I have seen firsthand the skills our servicemen and women bring to the workforce, especially in the teaching profession. I think it is important for our students to be exposed to the experiences that military veterans can bring to the classroom,” said Rep. Rick Rehm. “I appreciate Governor Ivey’s leadership and support for policies like the Military Veteran Temporary Teaching Certificate, which will strengthen teacher recruitment and reinforce Alabama’s reputation as one of the most veteran-friendly states in the nation.”

The certificate would be nonrenewable and only valid for five years. Governor Ivey has the goal of making Alabama the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation.

