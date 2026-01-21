NIH-Backed Startup Amissa Launches AI Platform to Fix Menopause Care’s $24.8B Data Blind Spot

Amissa’s clinical dashboard transforms menopause symptom and wearable data into structured, clinician-ready insight.

Adopted nationwide, Amissa is the first clinical intelligence platform for menopause—turning fragmented care into clear, clinician-ready insights.

Menopause symptoms don’t move in a straight line. When I can see what’s improving and what’s worsening, I can adjust care with confidence and show patients their experience is being taken seriously.” — Dr. Ariel Haddad, OB-GYN and founder of Helia Health

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amissa , an NIH-backed, AI-powered menopause care intelligence platform, announced its official launch today, introducing long-missing data infrastructure to one of healthcare’s largest—and most mismanaged—markets.Perimenopause and menopause affect more than 75 million U.S. women and are linked to nearly $25 billion in excess annual healthcare spending, driven largely by symptoms that go unrecognized, untreated, or unmanaged.Amissa introduces a standardized data layer for menopause symptoms, enabling clinicians to assess severity, monitor change over time, and make more informed treatment decisions.At launch, 10 clinical practices across the U.S. are already offering Amissa to patients, bringing structure, measurement, and clinical intelligence to a category that has historically relied on unreliable recall and inconsistent documentation.“Amissa is the only platform built with clinicians, for clinicians, to make menopause symptom data actionable,” said Samantha Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Amissa. “We connect providers directly to objective patient data and turn it into insight they can actually use in care.”Menopause is often managed as a series of isolated complaints rather than a long-term clinical transition. Amissa was built to support longitudinal management by aggregating symptom data into a single, reviewable clinical record that fits routine care.The platform brings together:- Validated clinical assessments to quantify symptom severity- Longitudinal symptom tracking designed for clinical review- Wearable integrations with Apple Watch, Oura, Garmin, and Whoop- Proprietary AI infrastructure that highlights patterns, promotes guidelines-driven care, and supports operational and billing workflows“Menopause symptoms don’t move in a straight line,” said Dr. Ariel Haddad, OB-GYN and founder of Helia Health. “When I can see what’s improving, what’s worsening, and what’s staying the same between visits, I can adjust care with confidence and show patients that their experience is being taken seriously.”By aligning clinical documentation with the realities of managing a complex and comorbid patient population, Amissa delivers practices up to 4x ROI while reducing administrative burden.For clinicians, the value is immediate: more impactful visits, more accurate billing, and more confident decision-making.“When symptom trends are visible before the visit, the conversation changes,” said Jaclyn Piasta, Nurse Practitioner and founder of Monarch Health. “You spend less time extracting information and more time actually practicing medicine.”Menopause innovation has historically operated outside the healthcare system, raising costs and limiting access. Today, employers, payers, and health systems are pushing the market toward scalable infrastructure and measurable outcomes.“Menopause isn’t a moment—it’s a decade-long health transition,” Smith added. “Amissa exists to make menopause measurable, diagnosable, and actionable at scale.The companies that win this market will be the ones that own the underlying data infrastructure. That’s what we’re building.”Amissa is live and available to clinical practices nationwide. For partnership inquiries or demos, visit www.amissa.com About AmissaAmissa is an NIH-backed, AI-powered menopause care intelligence platform that transforms validated symptom assessments, wearable data, and longitudinal tracking into actionable, visit-ready clinical insights. Built for scale across clinical, enterprise, and research environments, Amissa enables measurable outcomes in menopause care—addressing one of healthcare’s most costly and overlooked gaps.

