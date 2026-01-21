CLS Living Names VP of Business Development and Expands National Footprint with New Communities

Brookside Downtown is an apartment community serving the students of the University of Missouri.

National property manager strengthens presence in key markets with new assets under management and expanded leadership

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLS Living (CLS), the 9th largest student housing operator in the US, has expanded its third-party management portfolio with four new communities totaling 2,218 beds and 848 units across three states. The expansion reflects CLS's strategy to grow in both emerging and established markets, with a focus on properties that benefit from its hands-on, resident-first management approach.To support the continued portfolio growth, CLS appointed Daniel Benoit as vice president of business development to drive growth in both student and conventional housing markets.Benoit brings more than 14 years of experience in third-party management, development, operations and client services. Most recently, he served as senior manager of third-party client services at Greystar, where he supported portfolio expansion to more than 93,000 beds, strengthened owner partnerships and led RFP and new-development strategies. In his new role, he will oversee CLS's national business development efforts, lead new partnership acquisition and support strategic growth across both student and multifamily divisions.“Daniel’s depth of experience and track record of performance make him an exceptional addition to the CLS team,” said Elliot J. Tamir, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of CLS Living. “His background across both student and conventional housing aligns with our commitment to delivering a best-in-class resident and client experience.”CLS Living’s recent portfolio growth includes four new communities that deepen its footprint across Michigan, Missouri and Maryland. The additions include:● Brookside Downtown, a 279-unit, 834-bed scattered-site community located in Columbia, serving the students of the University of Missouri.● The Den, a 158-unit, 522-bed garden style property located in Columbia, also serving the University of Missouri.● Gateway Lofts, located in Lansing, is a 180-unit market rate mid-rise community serving young professionals and graduate students of Michigan State University.● Mazza Grandmarc, a 231-unit, 626-bed student housing community located in College Park, serving the students of the University of Maryland.In 2025, CLS Living added 14 properties, 2,273 units, and 6,848 beds. CLS currently manages properties in 19 states and over 37 markets in the U.S.Learn more at www.clsliving.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.About CLS LivingCLS Living is one of the largest property management companies in the United States, specializing in off-campus student housing, on-campus student housing and conventional multifamily communities. CLS Living blends operational precision with an elevated resident experience—bringing the same level of care and execution from student housing through residential and beyond. The platform delivers consistent results through a proven formula rooted in an owner’s state of mind, a hospitality-first approach and hands-on, accountable management.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.