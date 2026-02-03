Cassie Gruber Selected as Top Circular Economy Strategist for 2026 by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Cassie Gruber at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassie Gruber, Founder & CEO of Circular Bound™ and CALM Impact™, has been selected as Top Circular Economy Strategist for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious distinction recognizes her outstanding leadership, sustained impact, and innovative contributions at the intersection of circular economy systems and human-centered transformation.IAOTP is a globally respected organization known for its rigorous vetting process and elite recognition of top professionals across industries. Selection as an IAOTP honoree is reserved for a select group of leaders who demonstrate professional excellence, longevity in their field, leadership capability, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their industries and communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala, held at the end of the year to celebrate the achievements of these distinguished professionals.For more information on the gala, visit www.iaotp.com/award-gala With more than two decades of cross-industry experience, Ms. Gruber is widely recognized for advancing circular economy strategy, reverse logistics, sustainable supply chains, and industry collaboration—while also addressing the human behaviors that shape system outcomes. As Founder & CEO of Circular Bound, she partners with organizations to redesign how they think, operate, and measure impact, helping shift from linear models to more regenerative, resilient systems across complex supply chains.Through CALM Impact, Ms. Gruber brings this systems thinking inward, focusing on emotional intelligence, authentic leadership, and habit-level behavioral transformation. CALM Impact delivers coaching, programs, and a digital platform designed to help leaders build awareness, trust, and presence in real-world settings. The CALM Impact behavioral transformation app is preparing for beta release in February 2026 with a select group of individuals, global brands, and industry partners.In 2026, Ms. Gruber will be speaking and presenting at several leading global industry conferences, including Resource Recycling’s Annual Conference (February 23–25, San Diego, CA), where the Plastics Recycling Conference and Textile Recovery Summit will convene under one roof for the first time. Additional engagements include ITAD Europe (April 15–16, Nice, France), ITAD Summit (August 4–5, Las Vegas, NV), and the E-Scrap Conference (October 26–28, New Orleans, LA), further reinforcing her role as a global voice in circular systems, reverse logistics, and human-centered leadership.Ms. Gruber has served on numerous industry boards, advisory groups, and technical committees, contributing to collaborative progress across sustainability, recycling, and circular economy initiatives. She is also a co-author of The World’s Thought Leaders, an Amazon best-seller featuring global voices of resilience, adaptability, and purpose-driven leadership.Her areas of expertise include circular economy strategy, reverse logistics, recycling systems, sustainable supply chains, industry standards, lifecycle thinking, and emotional intelligence as a driver of organizational and systems change.Throughout her career, Ms. Gruber has received multiple awards and recognitions for her leadership and service to the industry. She was recently honored with the 2025 Jim Lynch Hall of Fame Award for her transformative impact on the electronics sustainability industry and her commitment to developing others and the next generation of leaders. She is also under consideration for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. As a 2026 IAOTP honoree, she will be formally recognized at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the historic Plaza Hotel in New York City.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated:“Choosing Ms. Gruber for this honor was an easy decision. She is an inspirational leader, a visionary thinker, and a trusted voice in the circular economy. We look forward to celebrating her accomplishments at our annual gala.”Reflecting on her career, Ms. Gruber attributes her success to learning through experience, building trust-based relationships, and remaining deeply committed to creating meaningful, lasting impact. Looking ahead, she remains focused on advancing circular systems and human-centered leadership that enable organizations—and people—to thrive.Learn more about Circular Bound and CALM Impact at the links below.For more information, please visit:LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/cassiemgruber Circular Bound: www.circularbound.com CALM Impact: www.calmimpact.com Resource Recycling Conference: www.rrconference.com ITAD Europe: www.itadeurope.com ITAD Summit: www.itadsummit.com E-Scrap Conference: www.e-scrapconference.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a global boutique networking organization that hand-selects the world’s most accomplished professionals across industries. Membership is by invitation or nomination only and follows a formal interview and vetting process. IAOTP provides its honorees with opportunities to collaborate, share ideas, speak globally, and elevate their professional impact. The organization is widely regarded as one of the most elite and respected professional recognition bodies worldwide.For more information, visit www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.