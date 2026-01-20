Ciari Guitars Introduces the Trio Plus — The World's Most Versatile Professional Folding Guitar
Ciari Guitars introduces the Trio Plus, the world's most versatile, stage-ready, professional guitar that folds and fits under an airline seat.
To accommodate a broad range of player preferences, the Trio Plus is available in three pickup configurations:
HSH
HSS
SSS
Finish options include:
Gloss White with Black Binding
Gloss Black with White Binding
“The Trio Plus is designed to cover virtually any gig or session,” said Jonathan Spangler, Founder & CEO. “With three classic pickup layouts and coil-tapped ’59 humbuckers, players can move seamlessly between genres without compromise.”
Key Features:
Coil-tapped Seymour Duncan ’59 humbuckers
Seymour Duncan Vintage Staggered Strat single-coil pickups
HSH, HSS, and SSS configuration options
High-gloss finishes with contrasting binding
Built for maximum tonal flexibility and professional use
Availability
The Ciari Trio Plus is available now at ciariguitars.com.
