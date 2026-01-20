Ciari Guitars Introduces the Trio Plus — The World's Most Versatile Professional Folding Guitar

Ciari Ascender Trio Plus Olympic White Gloss

Ciari Guitars introduces the Trio Plus, the world's most versatile, stage-ready, professional guitar that folds and fits under an airline seat.

The Trio Plus is designed to cover any gig or session, said Jonathan Spangler, Founder & CEO. With three classic pickup layouts, players can move seamlessly between genres without compromise.” — Jonathan Spangler

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ciari Guitars , manufacturer of the world’s only professional, stage-ready folding guitar that fits under an airline seat, announces the Ascender Trio Plus model. The Ascender Trio Plus takes the popular Trio model one step further and is the most versatile Ascender offering to date. The Trio Plus adds coil-tapped Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers to switch from humbucker chunk to single coil chime in an instant. Seymour Duncan Vintage Staggered Strat single coil pickups add a legendary voice and capture the nuances of personal touch. The Trio Plus offers high gloss finishes and body binding for a polished look. Stress-free portability combined with the ultimate in versatility creates one guitar for any gig, anywhere.To accommodate a broad range of player preferences, the Trio Plus is available in three pickup configurations:HSHHSSSSSFinish options include:Gloss White with Black BindingGloss Black with White Binding“The Trio Plus is designed to cover virtually any gig or session,” said Jonathan Spangler, Founder & CEO. “With three classic pickup layouts and coil-tapped ’59 humbuckers, players can move seamlessly between genres without compromise.”Key Features:Coil-tapped Seymour Duncan ’59 humbuckersSeymour Duncan Vintage Staggered Strat single-coil pickupsHSH, HSS, and SSS configuration optionsHigh-gloss finishes with contrasting bindingBuilt for maximum tonal flexibility and professional useAvailabilityThe Ciari Trio Plus is available now at ciariguitars.com.

