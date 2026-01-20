Auditor Fitzpatrick announces start of regularly scheduled audit of Lewis County

01/20/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

After an audit focused on the Lewis County Clerk's Office released in 2025 uncovered nearly $6,000 in improper payments, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and his office are now headed back to Lewis County for a broader review of the county's governmental operations. Fitzpatrick announced his office commenced the regularly scheduled audit with an entrance meeting with county officials on Tuesday, January 20.

"With the issues uncovered by the last two audits released by this office, it's important we return for a more in-depth review to give taxpayers a clear picture of where their county government is functioning efficiently, and where it needs to improve," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I urge anyone who may have information that would be of use to our audit team to reach out through our Whistleblower Hotline. Any information you share will be kept confidential and may help our efforts to ensure Lewis County government is operating with accountability and transparency."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last issued a regularly scheduled performance audit of Lewis County in 2018. The report gave the county an overall rating of "fair" while finding the Sheriff's Office had insufficient controls and procedures for receipting and recording bond money, and the accounting controls and procedures in the Prosecuting Attorney's Office needed improvement. Fitzpatrick's office was most recently in Lewis County for an audit released in 2025 that found the Lewis County Clerk made nearly $6,000 in improper payments to herself and other county employees. The report, which gave the office a "fair" rating, was requested by the Lewis County Commission.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Lewis County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.