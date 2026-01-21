Probius receives grant to advance revolutionary tuberculosis diagnostic platform for resource-limited settings

Probius to develop AI-powered point-of-care screening technology, eliminating sample preparation requirements and delivers accurate results in under 30 minutes.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Probius, a pioneer in quantum molecular spectroscopy and AI-driven analysis of biology, today announced it has received a grant from the Gates Foundation to advance development of its Quantum Electrochemical Spectroscopy (QES) platform for tuberculosis screening in low- and middle-income countries. The technology aims to transform TB diagnostics through a disease-agnostic platform that requires no sample preparation, minimal training, and can operate effectively in resource-constrained settings.The grant will support preclinical validation of the QES platform as an affordable screening method for Mycobacterium tuberculosis, with projected per-test costs significantly below current molecular diagnostic methods. The technology leverages quantum electrochemical sensors combined with artificial intelligence to analyze complex biological samples, providing results in approximately 30 minutes at the point of care."This support from the foundation will advance our efforts to democratize advanced diagnostics and make sophisticated disease screening accessible where it's needed most," said Marium Qaiser, Head of Global Health Access at Probius. "Our QES platform addresses critical infrastructure limitations that currently prevent timely and accurate TB testing in resource-constrained settings. By eliminating the need for sample preparation, cold chain logistics, and specialized laboratory equipment , we can bring diagnostic capabilities directly to communities that bear the greatest burden of tuberculosis."The QES technology represents a paradigm shift in diagnostic approaches. Unlike traditional molecular diagnostics that require specific biomarker identification, the platform captures comprehensive molecular signatures of of all the species in the sample by electronically transducing their motion frequencies, enabling rapid adaptation to new disease patterns and emerging pathogens. The system's disease-agnostic architecture allows for future expansion beyond tuberculosis to address multiple health challenges in developing regions.The project builds on Probius’ decade of research and development, supported by the Department of Defense and venture funding. Probius is collaborating with the FEND-TB consortium led by Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, which brings together a global network of clinical research partners across multiple high-burden tuberculosis countries. This established consortium provides access to biorepositories and clinical validation sites in endemic regions, enabling rigorous evaluation aligned with WHO prequalification requirements.Key advantages of the QES platform for global health applications include:- Reagent and sample prep-free workflow for cost and scalability- Matrix agnostic (capillary blood, plasma, urine) direct “sample-to-answer” protocol for simplicity and ease of deployment in resource-limited settings.- Unbiased AI-ready data federation and analysis for disease multiplexing, co-morbidity stratification and epidemiological surveillance of emerging threats.The development program will focus on advancing the technology from benchtop systems to handheld, battery-operated devices suitable for field deployment. Clinical validation studies are planned across multiple sites in sub-Saharan Africa, with regulatory pathways including both FDA clearance and WHO prequalification to ensure broad accessibility in countries most affected by tuberculosis.About ProbiusProbius, headquartered in Fremont, CA, is a deep-tech company leveraging its proprietary technology to bridge the data gap between biology and AI, illuminating new opportunities for biomedical research and healthcare. By combining physics, mathematics, and biological data, the company is ushering in a new age of AI-enabled biological research and decentralized predictive healthcare. Built on ten years of R&D with over $15M in DoD and investor support, Probius is now commercializing its revolutionary platform.Media Contact:info@probius.bio

