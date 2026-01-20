Following Tragic Incidents, Governor Mills Announces Actions and Investments to Enhance School Bus Safety

Governor announces she will include funding for bus safety measures in upcoming budget and signs executive order to establish commission on school bus safety

Governor Janet Mills today announced that she will propose approximately $4.3 million for enhanced safety measures on Maine school buses in her supplemental budget, following two tragedies involving school buses that claimed the lives of Maine children last year in Rockland and Standish.

The safety measures to be funded in the budget include retrofitting Maine school buses with crossing arms and anti-pinch door sensors.

The Governor also announced today that she has signed an executive order to establish the Maine School Transportation Safety Commission, a body to review statutes and rules regarding school bus safety and identify improvements to school transportation rules to ensure the safety and well-being of school students, staff, and drivers.

The Commission, which will include representatives of the Maine Department of Education, Department of Public Safety, Department of Transportation, Maine School Safety Center, local school districts, and others, is charged with making recommendations to the Governor and Maine State Legislature by April 30, 2026.

"The unimaginable tragedies that occurred last year demand action to ensure that every student in Maine is safe traveling to school. By committing funding to retrofit school buses with enhanced safety measures and creating this commission to study what more can be done, we are taking steps to prevent future tragedies," said Governor Mills. "I look forward to working with the Legislature to approve these funds in the upcoming budget and will welcome the recommendations of the Commission when it completes its work in April."

"For approximately 80 percent of Maine students, the school day begins and ends with a ride on the school bus. These students are entitled to safe, secure transportation to and from school," said Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin. "The Maine Department of Education is deeply committed to ensuring the physical and emotional well-being of all Maine students, whether in the classroom or on their daily journeys to and from the classroom."

"The Maine Department of Public Safety looks forward to working with the Commission on ways to improve safety on school buses for Maine students," said Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck. "We are committed to developing strategies and solutions to make sure tragedies like those last year are prevented."

"Since 2020, the Maine School Safety Center has worked diligently to provide the necessary supports to schools and districts to keep our state's students, educators, and school staff safe. A critical part of that conversation involves student transportation to and from school," said Rob Susi, Director of the Maine School Safety Center. "The Maine School Safety Center is dedicated to continuing this work and will lend its expertise to this Commission in the months to come."

"Student safety is the number one priority for every Maine school leader," said Eileen King, Executive Director of the Maine School Superintendents Association. "Retrofitting of crossing arms and anti-pinch door sensors on all school buses will ensure that our families and students feel safer when they head to class every day. We look forward to further working with state leaders on additional steps to improve student safety."

In 2019, Governor Mills signed legislation requiring school buses of the 2021 model year or newer to have crossing arms. In 2023, the Governor signed legislation requiring anti-pinch door sensors in school buses of the 2025 model year or newer.

The funding in the supplemental budget, if approved by the Maine State Legislature, would cover retrofitting nearly 1,700 buses owned by Maine school districts which are not currently equipped with either or both safety measures and that can be retrofitted.

The Governor expects to release her full supplemental budget in the coming weeks.