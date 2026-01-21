Raluca Niță Discusses Emerging Shifts in U.S.–Europe Security Expectations

U.S. strategic messaging is placing stronger conditions on European alignment, and that Greenland-related rhetoric underscores growing sovereignity sensitivity.

Trump’s policy is not transactional—it is “Darwinian.” He uses business logic for a geopolitical objective: consolidate U.S. supremacy and secure “Complete and Total Control” over strategic space.” — Raluca Niță, author of The Silent Language of Power

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raluca Niță, author of The Silent Language of Power , says current debates in Washington may introduce a new period of uncertainty for the transatlantic relationship, as U.S. political messaging increasingly emphasizes transactional leverage and conditional commitments.“The discussion today extends beyond questions of European defense spending,” Niță said. “It also concerns whether the United States may shift toward a more transactional framework for international cooperation, where commitments are renegotiated more frequently and multilateral mechanisms carry less influence.”Niță said this direction could influence how sovereignty and security guarantees are perceived in international relations. In her view, the balance between institutional rules and power-based bargaining may become more visible in strategic decision-making. “If security arrangements become more conditional, then credibility becomes a central variable,” she noted.Niță referenced the U.S. National Security Strategy released in November 2025, arguing that the document’s emphasis on European defense capacity and political resilience reflects an evolving expectation of greater self-sufficiency among U.S. allies. According to Niță, the Strategy also conveys concerns about political fragmentation, regulatory burden, and the long-term sustainability of open-ended alliance commitments.“This is not only a debate about burden-sharing,” Niță said. “It is also a debate about the political and institutional conditions that may shape future cooperation.”Niță added that several global risk assessments have highlighted growing volatility linked to U.S. domestic politics and shifting foreign policy priorities, including the possibility of changes in tariff policy, alliance signaling, and strategic posture. “For Europe, the key challenge may be adapting to variability that could become more structural over time,” she said.She also noted that former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stated that he would not seek to use force against allies and indicated that his approach should not be interpreted as an attempt to weaken NATO. Niță said these remarks aimed to reassure partners that U.S. policy would remain aligned with alliance stability, even amid more assertive rhetoric on strategic assets.Niță also pointed to public discussion surrounding Greenland and Denmark, noting that heightened rhetoric on territorial or strategic control can become a stress test for established norms. Greenland has been part of the Danish Realm since 1721 and remains within the Kingdom of Denmark with broad self-rule, while Denmark retains responsibility for defense and foreign affairs.According to Niță, Trump and his allies have argued that greater U.S. involvement in Greenland would not represent a challenge to NATO, and that U.S. control or expanded presence would not pose a threat to alliance cohesion. “The debate is partly about how allies interpret signals and intent in a more competitive strategic environment,” Niță said.“When sovereignty is discussed in terms of capability rather than legal status, smaller states can feel more exposed,” she added. “This is why language and signaling matter in alliance environments.”Niță concluded that Europe’s strategic discussion increasingly includes not only budget levels, but the long-term reliability of security expectations under changing political conditions.“In a more transactional environment, partners may seek stronger capacity and resilience,” Niță said. “Europe’s debate on strategic autonomy will likely focus on readiness, industrial resilience, and internal cohesion.”About the AuthorRaluca Niță holds double degrees in Law and European Studies, a Master’s in Diplomacy, and an Executive MBA. She has authored articles for the Ion I. C. Brătianu Institute of Political Science and International Relations (Romanian Academy) and the Romanian Diplomatic Institute. She has experience in institutional negotiation, legislation, and strategic partnerships at national and European levels, including work in key state institutions. She is currently Public Affairs Director, working with strategic institutional stakeholders. She is fluent in English, French, and Italian, with basic knowledge of Russian and Spanish.

