Miriam Putnam, Wellness Coach, Addresses Mental Well-Being: Bridging Stress Reduction and Holistic Living

Burnout isn’t the problem—it’s the outcome. Miriam Putnam helps individuals reduce stress at its source and restore mental balance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where stress, burnout, and emotional overload have become increasingly common, an urgent need has emerged to help individuals find their way back to balance, clarity, and sustainable well-being. Miriam Putnam, a certified wellness coach, freedom-from-stress counselor, holistic mental health advocate, and speaker, is addressing this growing challenge. Dedicated to helping clients reduce stress, restore focus, and create lasting harmony in their daily lives, her programs offer relief and a new approach to modern wellness concerns.

“As a wellness coach, destress counselor, and holistic mental health advocate, my goal is to help clients relieve stress, achieve clarity, and find peace of mind,” says Putnam. “True healing and balance come from addressing the whole person, body, mind, and soul, not just the symptoms.”

Putnam’s work centers on a holistic, non-medication-based approach to overall wellness that recognizes the strong connection between physical health, mental clarity, and emotional well-being. With firsthand mental health experience, Putnam says she has seen the debilitating consequences of ignoring the root causes of stress and mental health challenges. Her focus is to delve into the underlying factors that contribute to imbalance, helping clients address issues at their source rather than masking symptoms.

A key component of Putnam’s approach is helping clients understand how physical health often underlies emotional and mental challenges. She begins by encouraging those she works with to assess their body health, particularly when stress, anxiety, or emotional imbalance is present.

“The first step I take with clients is to assess their body health,” Putnam explains. “Many times, when someone comes to see me, their issue is rooted in physical health. I help them connect with a doctor who can provide a comprehensive blood test to rule out underlying ailments. In most cases where people are experiencing mental health challenges, the root cause can be found in the body and is often identified through extensive blood testing.

With programs like the Burnout and Bliss Program, I help clients with powerful destress techniques, find life balance again, and build healthier routines that support lasting wellness. My approach is always to meet people where they are and walk alongside them with education, guidance, and encouragement.”

Inclusive Support Offerings include:

WeHelp Group – Coaching and counseling services focused on reducing stress and addressing emotional challenges at their root

Mental Health Wellness Journey – Free educational resources designed to educate someone on mental health issues

Wellness Checklist – A complimentary tool to help individuals evaluate daily habits and holistic health routines

10 Steps to Better Sleep – A free guide emphasizing restorative sleep as a foundation for holistic wellness

In addition to one-on-one coaching and group-based support, Putnam offers no-cost downloads and complimentary resources to ensure that help is accessible to those who need it. Her website also features free tools and educational materials designed to empower individuals to take the first step toward a healthier, more balanced life.

“Lasting wellness isn’t about quick fixes,” Putnam concludes. “It comes from understanding your body, honoring your mental health, and nurturing your soul, so you can reduce stress, regain focus, and rediscover balance while living with clarity and intention.”

About Miriam Putnam

Miriam Putnam is Tampa, Florida-based. She is pursuing a Master’s in Public Health and holds degrees in Communication Studies and Spiritual Counseling. Miriam’s work became deeply personal after losing her mom to the currently broken mental health system and founded WeHelp Group after her journey of finding effective solutions.

Miriam has spent years volunteering with the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), educating the public on ethical mental health practices, and served as a Guardian ad Litem (GAL), advocating for the well-being of foster children. Currently, she aligns medical professionals to help with at-risk youth wellness programs.

For more information about Putnam’s services, programs, and free wellness resources, visit her official website: https://miriamputnam.org/

