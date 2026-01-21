International Polo Tour Hotels at Sea® Team Achieves Dramatic Finish at Wanderers Country Club Ahead of January Kickoff

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellington-based International Polo Tour (IPT) Hotels at Sea/ Circumnavigators Polo Team, known for its globally-successful events and commitment to uplifting the sport, recently delivered yet another stunning match to audience-goers this past Friday at the Wanderers Country Club, battling back in the final chukker to tie the game and continue their ambitious streak ahead of the Florida season’s official start later this month.Friday’s game featured a powerhouse lineup led by legendary 10-goal polo icon Tincho Merlos, as well as his highly-regarded sons Celestino Merlos and Florencio Merlos, playing alongside Captain Tareq Salahi of Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises Polo Team. After trailing for much of the game, the Hotels at Sea team surged with intensity and precision in the final chukker, tying the game and electrifying the crowd with a finish worthy of the sport’s biggest stage.Salahi stated: “Polo is a game of momentum, and Friday night it was an honor to play with former 10 goaler Tincho Merlos playing on the IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team partnered with the Circumnavigators Club. As a team we stayed composed, trusted the plan, and when that final chukker hit, we turned it on. That’s the kind of finish that reminds everyone why this sport is so electric.”The IPT’s next stop will be February 6th at 6:00 PM at Flying Cow Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, where the team will compete in the fast-paced USPA Masters Cup Arena Money Tournament as part of the venue’s ‘Polo After Dark’ series of events.Returning to the IPT Polo Team are the undefeated pro team of Tareq "Captain" Salahi, Hardy "Ghost" Pemberton and Marcos "2-Pointer" Bignoli, where they will embrace Polo After Dark’s aggressive, high-speed energy to deliver an action-packed game. Following the event, an Après Polo After Party will be hosted at the team’s home, benefiting long-time partner We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) and continuing IPT’s commitment to meaningful causes through sport.Additionally, the International Polo Tour will soon be holding its annual Florida season kickoff celebration this January 30th, an entertaining evening that will welcome key sports players, celebrities, and innovators in support of WWSC. The IPT will be making a special announcement impacting the future of polo culture in South Florida, as well as honoring their newly-formed partnership with the Royal Thai Embassy and His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Suriya Chindawongse through the creation of an immersive ‘Thailand Casino Spectacular’ complete with a Thai cultural dance show, raffles, vibrant performances, and international flair.The celebration will welcome impressive athletes like Tim Johnson and Josh Norman of the NFL, as well as influential South Florida sustainability leader Jeff Szur, Founder & COO of Atmospheric Water Generator Altitude Water ( https://altdwater.com/ ) providing purified water, and actor and producer Bruce ‘Busta’ Soscia, Founder, The FiiXX Foundation ( https://thefiixx.org/ ) who is known for roles in films such as Dog Gone, Clean, and MobKing.Charitable Ticketing for guests can be purchased using this link : https://tinyurl.com/IPTCharityPolo *Media is invite-only. If media is interested in attending - contact Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683.About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tourunites the global polo community through world‑class international matches that honor sport, culture and charity. Across the U.S. and around the world, IPT blends luxury brands, tourism, and government relations to create platforms for diplomacy, philanthropic impact, and unforgettable experiences.Learn more: www.internationalpolotour.com IPT extends its heartfelt appreciation to the partners and sponsors whose support made this event possible.

