Gaggle Launches AfterHours to Ease Staff Stress and Strengthen 24/7 Student Safety
Gaggle Launches an AfterHours Service to reduce after-hours stress for district staff while keeping students safe 24/7.
“It’s one more way we’re helping districts protect students without placing more demands on school staff,” said Kevin Eckert, Vice President of Customer Experience at Gaggle. “We listen to what our customers need, and we build solutions that let them breathe easier when they are at school or off the clock.”
With AfterHours, Gaggle’s team steps in when schools are closed and principals and school counselors have wrapped up their work day. The team assesses urgent alerts and takes appropriate action, following district-aligned protocols. When a student appears to be in immediate danger, Gaggle's trained crisis counselors step-in and contact the parent/guardian to help assess the situation and facilitate appropriate support. School staff are notified the next school day, allowing them to step in with care and continuity.
AfterHours is customizable to meet each district’s needs and can be adjusted over time. By offering an extra layer of care beyond the school day, Gaggle continues to help educators focus on supporting students while maintaining balance and well-being for themselves.
About Gaggle
Since 1999, Gaggle has partnered with school districts to help protect student lives and lifetimes. As the leader in K-12 digital safety, Gaggle provides early warning signals and real-time support to help schools intervene before a crisis. Its suite of proactive safety solutions, including Safety Management, Therapy, ReachOut, Web Filter, and Archive enables educators to identify students in need, respond quickly, and coordinate care for students. Today, Gaggle supports over 1,500 districts and safeguards more than 6 million students nationwide. For more information, visit www.gaggle.net
