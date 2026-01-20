Myant Integrates AiQ Smart Clothing via Strategic Joint Venture to Scale E-Textiles

Myant integrates AiQ via strategic JV: Uniting to define the global standard for the Human Operating System. #TextileComputing #HealthTech

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myant, based in Toronto, Canada, has acquired a controlling majority stake in a joint venture with TexRay Industrial to integrate AIQ Smart Clothing Inc. into the Myant ecosystem.AIQ is a Taipei, Taiwan-based pioneer in smart textiles. This strategic merger unites two global leaders to create a standardized, scalable platform for medical-grade e-textile components. Furthermore, this move establishes Myant’s physical presence in Taiwan, allowing us to better serve the Asian market.By combining Canadian ingenuity in Textile Computing with Taiwan’s robust manufacturing ecosystem, we have established a powerful end-to-end value chain. This integration allows our customers to transition seamlessly from prototyping to mass production with guaranteed quality and repeatability.AiQ customers will now gain access to Myant’s digital textile platform and manufacturing capabilities, enabling faster iterations, improved traceability, and a smoother path to scalable production. Our harmonized portfolio now includes advanced sensing from Nanoleq (a Myant company based in Switzerland) alongside AiQ’s 15 years of leadership in smart apparel. Supported by Tex-Ray’s global manufacturing footprint, we offer functionalized yarns, conductive tapes, and textile-to-electronics interfaces designed to reduce development risks and accelerate time-to-market."This is the right moment for Myant to expand its geographic footprint and manufacturing capacity," says Tony Chahine, Myant’s CEO. "I am looking forward to working with the AiQ team as we share a similar vision for the future."Ray Lin, Chairman of Tex-Ray, added, "The evolution from conventional to electronic yarns will allow clothing to gain advanced capabilities. Together, we believe we can make an extraordinary contribution to the industry."Milad Alizadeh-Meghrazi, SVP at Myant, noted, "I am thrilled, as this collaboration will accelerate the deployment of Textile Computing and Smart Textiles globally."Myant is committed to establishing a global standard for the future of Textile Computing, interfacing the human operating system with AI to transform health and wellness. The acquisition of AiQ is a vital step toward this vision.For business development inquiries, please contact Milad Alizadeh-Meghrazi. For media inquiries, please reach out to Ilaria Varoli, both at info@myantx.comFor additional information, please visit:About Myant:Myant is a Canadian textile computing company pioneering Textile Computing™—integrating sensors, conductive fibers, and electronics into everyday textiles to create connected, body-sensing products and platforms. The company develops smart textile solutions that are class 2 medical grade, and that support continuous, comfortable monitoring and connected care applications. Myant combines R&D with advanced textile manufacturing to take innovations from concept through production.About AiQ:AiQ is TexRay’s smart textile division, developing smart clothing and e-textile components that integrate electronics and sensors directly into garments for applications across healthcare, sports, and industrial use cases. Building on TexRay’s vertically integrated textile capabilities, AiQ designs conductive textile elements (such as textile “wires” and electrodes) and smart apparel systems intended to make wearables more comfortable, intuitive, and seamlessly connected.

