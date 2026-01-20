Margie Barilla Foundation is proud to support Children’s Medical Center Plano with in-kind donations for its patients

The Margie Barilla Foundation is excited to support the Children’s Medical Center Plano by donating items on patient’s wish list

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Margie Barilla Foundation is proud to support the purpose of Children’s Medical Center Plano amongst the new year! The foundation is gratified to provide an in-kind donation of 100 travel-sized toiletry items to help children receive the essential supplies listed on their wish lists.Toiletry donations provide essential comfort, hygiene, and a sense of normalcy for children and families in the hospital. By donating items such as toothbrushes, soap, lotion, and hairbrushes, these donations reduce stress and allow parents to focus on the well-being and health of their child. These donations bring joy to the Margie Barilla Foundation as it aids in celebrating patient’s milestones, and ensures the hospital environment remains as welcoming as possible. Ultimately, these gifts play a vital role in the shared commitment to improving the lives of children during difficult stays.The Margie Barilla Foundation is dedicated to empowering youth and supporting these families that may be facing financial burdens. Their mission is to provide comfort, dignity, and health while reducing stress and preventing hygiene-related illnesses, ultimately improving overall well-being during difficult times.This support allows families to focus on healing rather than basic needs. Furthermore, by fostering a lifelong commitment to service through education and community involvement, the Margie Barilla Foundation strives to create lasting, positive change for vulnerable children and their communities.

