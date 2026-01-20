Sport Resource Group Transforms Chase Center Plaza with Rapid Installation of ProWall Ice Hockey Rink System

Sport Resource Group Indoor Portable Hockey Rink Outdoor Hockey Rink Boards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sport Resource Group , a premier provider of professional-grade athletic containment systems, recently completed a high-profile installation at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. The project involved the rapid deployment of a ProWall-Ice Hockey Rink System as the centerpiece of the 2025 Thrive City Winter Wonderland, showcasing the efficiency and durability of modern outdoor portable ice hockey boards in high-traffic professional environments.The transformation of the plaza area into a premier holiday destination required an aggressive timeline. In a single night, the Sport Resource Group team installed the full ProWall system , professional-grade synthetic ice, protective rubber flooring, and organized the rental skate inventory. This overnight transition allowed the venue to maintain its high-traffic schedule while pivoting to a winter-themed fan experience in just a matter of hours.Professional Performance and Specialized EngineeringThe ProWall Ice Hockey Rink System used at Thrive City is engineered specifically to meet the rigorous demands of skating in varying climates. These hockey dasher boards are molded out of a special low-temperature impact thermal resin, making them the ideal solution for venues that experience temperatures below freezing. Unlike traditional heavy wood or steel systems, ProWall-Ice offers a modular design that can be expanded or reconfigured in two-foot increments, allowing for custom footprints that fit perfectly within unique urban spaces like the Chase Center plaza.A key factor in the selection of this system is its incredible durability. Modern hockey is a high-intensity sport, and while players take a certain amount of punishment, the dasher boards take on even more abuse. Sport Resource Group's boards are rotationally molded to be tougher than other plastic alternatives, featuring 50 connection points per 8-foot straight panel for maximum structural strength. This ensures the system remains a critical component for maintaining safe gameplay and fan protection.Versatile Features for Modern EventsFor the Thrive City event, which featured a lighting ceremony and a 90-foot Christmas tree, the aesthetics of the dasher boards were as important as their function. The ProWall system provides a sleek, professional look that accommodates a massive 34" x 96" advertising area on each panel, allowing for custom branding and sponsorship graphics. Additionally, the system features real hockey gate hardware, including adjustable left- and right-swing gates and a traditional 8" stepover, with ADA access gates available to ensure the event remains inclusive for all guests."Seeing the Chase Center plaza transform from a standard concrete concourse to a fully functional skating rink in one night is a testament to the versatility of our systems," said Chris Guertin, President of Sport Resource Group. "Our goal is to remove the barriers to entry for winter sports and events. Whether it is for a professional arena like Thrive City or a local school or YMCA, our portable outdoor hockey boards provide a world-class experience without the need for permanent construction or long-term closures."Maintenance-Free LongevityOne of the standout benefits of the ProWall system used for ice hockey is that it is virtually maintenance-free. Because the color is molded directly into the plastic, there is never a need for painting. The panels also feature a built-in 8” x 1/2” bumped-out kickplate for added protection against skates and equipment. When the season ends, the "no-tool" connection mechanism allows for rapid disassembly, and the stacking features on the 8-foot panels ensure safe, compact storage and transport.By utilizing lightweight yet incredibly strong materials, Sport Resource Group allows municipalities and private venues to maximize underutilized outdoor spaces. The Chase Center project serves as a premier example of how professional dasher boards can be used to create immersive, revenue-generating environments in record time, backed by over 20 years of industry experience.About Sport Resource GroupSport Resource Group specializes in high-quality, durable rink systems and athletic boundaries for a variety of sports, including ice hockey, soccer, and gaga ball. Based in Edina, MN, the company provides innovative solutions like the ProWall and ProWall-Ice systems to clients ranging from professional sports franchises to neighborhood parks. Their products are designed for longevity, ease of setup, and maximum safety, providing the best hockey boards for any application across North America.

