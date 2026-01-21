ClarityDigital.ai to Advance AI Automation & Enablement Across Business Functions

ClarityDigital.ai Logo

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Digital Agency , an agile and AI-forward SEO and digital marketing consultancy, today announced the launch of ClarityDigital.ai , a sister company focused on advancing AI automation and agentic AI adoption across all business functions.ClarityDigital.ai was created to address a growing need among organizations looking to move beyond experimentation and into practical, scalable AI implementation. While Clarity Digital Agency has helped brands adopt AI within SEO, search, and digital marketing, ClarityDigital.ai expands that vision to include operations, customer service, internal workflows, analytics, and other core areas of the business.“AI transformation cannot live in a silo,” said Al Sefati , Founder and CEO of Clarity Digital Agency. “Marketing is often the entry point, but the real impact of AI comes when it is applied across operations, customer experience, and day-to-day decision-making. With ClarityDigital.ai, our focus is on enablement, not hype.”In addition to advisory and implementation services, ClarityDigital.ai is developing a completely free AI Academy designed to support AI readiness for leaders and practitioners alike. The academy will offer self-paced courses covering foundational AI concepts, real-world use cases, automation frameworks, and responsible adoption practices. Participants who complete the curriculum and pass a final quiz will receive a certificate of completion.The free academy reflects a broader commitment to AI advocacy and education. “AI enablement is a priority for me and for our entire team,” added Sefati. “Access to AI education should not be limited by budget, role, or technical background. We want to provide practical resources that help individuals and organizations prepare for the future of work.”ClarityDigital.ai will operate independently while complementing Clarity Digital Agency’s existing services, supporting organizations at every stage of AI adoption, from education and strategy to implementation and optimization.For more information about ClarityDigital.ai and updates on the upcoming AI Academy, visit https://claritydigital.ai About Clarity Digital AgencyClarity Digital Agency is an agile, AI-forward SEO and digital marketing consultancy based in Irvine, California. The agency partners with organizations across industries to drive growth through AI-driven SEO, search optimization, paid media, analytics, and digital strategy.

