2026 Brings a New Year and New Entertainment Trends

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new year brings fresh ideas for how people connect, gather, and entertain at home. Joseph Carr, Founder of Josh Cellars, shares emerging 2026 at-home entertaining trends highlighting thoughtful planning, crowd-pleasing touches and innovative beverage options.As we celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary there’s a renewed interest in American-made brands Like Josh Cellars, which is produced in California. Joseph Carr shares easy hosting tips and highlights his newly launched non-alcoholic sparkling wine—offering all the great flavors of their regular Prosecco without the buzz.Wine based cocktails are also trending. Try making a simple spritz or a Kitty Highball, which combines Pinot Noir, lime juice, simple syrup and ginger beer.For more information, please visit https://www.JoshCellars.com

