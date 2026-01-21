Billboard Artist Ashley Paul, Teen Star Brooklyn Dylan & Grammy Winner Paulina Aguirre Join Forces for Music Lodge Live!

Paulina Aguirre Joe Sumner

Billboard Artist Ashley Paul, Breakout Teen Star Brooklyn Dylan and Latin Grammy Winner Paulina Aguirre Join Forces for Music Lodge Live! Sundance Finale

The Hollywood Reporter’s feature hailed Music Lodge Live! as a “must-watch” in Friday’s festival lineup—further amplifying the anticipation for the night’s performances” — THR

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sundance Film Festival is gearing up for a major music moment as Billboard singer, songwriter & performer Ashley Paul , Nashville Music Guide-recognized breakout teen artist Brooklyn Dylan , and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Paulina Aguirre prepare to co-headline the Music Lodge Live! late show finale in Park City this Friday, 10:30 PM to midnight at 255 Main Street.The exclusive, high-profile performance—part of the official festival programming curated by Music Lodge—is already generating industry buzz following a mention in The Hollywood Reporter’s official Sundance roundup of parties and events.Earlier that evening, Music Lodge Live! will feature five live performances—Kris Gruen, Byland, Judd Warrick, Kendall Jane Meade, and Foxy Shazam—culminating in the highly anticipated late show finale with Paul, Dylan, and Aguirre. This year's lineup bridges rising artists with established talent, spotlighting the convergence of film, music, and creative collaboration that defines Sundance’s cultural DNA.A special 7:30 pm pre-show is also planned, featuring Sting’s son, Joe Sumner who will stop by for an opening duet with his friend Paulina Aguirre. In 2009, his father, Sting, stepped on to the Music Lodge stage to gift a few songs, and the lodge warmly welcomes the family legacy.Tickets are limited and curated for a select audience of festival attendees, industry insiders, and music fans. With Sundance’s unique blend of talent, producers, creatives, and media, Music Lodge continues to serve as a dynamic hub for music discovery, sync opportunities, and cross-platform partnerships.The Hollywood Reporter’s feature hailed Music Lodge Live! as a “must-watch” in Friday’s festival lineup—further amplifying the anticipation for the night’s performances.Industry Heat & Artistry Colliding at SundanceAshley Paul brings major momentum to Sundance, boasting SiriusXM airplay on “Hearts Up”, over one million streams on “Bingo Baby,” and recognition from LA Weekly and NY Weekly as a Top Artist of 2025. Known for her cinematic pop production and polished live energy, Paul continues to bridge music and film—crafting songs that resonate both on screen and in concert.Brooklyn Dylan, spotlighted by Nashville Music Guide as a Breakout Teen Artist, offers a powerful vocal range and contemporary pop edge that has caught the ear of both media and industry insiders. At only 17, Dylan’s artistry has been described as “film-ready,” signaling a bright trajectory toward future sync and soundtrack collaborations.Paulina Aguirre, a Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, adds a global and soulful dimension to the finale. Fusing Latin roots with cross-genre versatility, Aguirre has built an international reputation for her voice, activism, and musical craftsmanship—making her addition a powerful cultural bridge at the intersection of film and music storytelling.Adding further prestige to the performance block, multi-platinum songwriter & composer Jeff Franzel—whose credits span Josh Groban, Placido Domingo, and Taylor Dayne—has collaborated with Paul alongside Grammy-winning producers, underscoring the world-class caliber of Music Lodge Live!’s closing showcase.The Bigger Cultural ArcAs Sundance continues to elevate voices shaping the future of entertainment, Music Lodge Live! reflects the growing interplay between independent film and next-wave musical talent. The late show finale featuring Paul, Dylan, and Aguirre represents more than a showcase—it exemplifies the synergy between storytelling, sound, and cultural impact.Media & Interview AvailabilityAshley Paul, Brooklyn Dylan, and Paulina Aguirre are all available for:Interviews (broadcast, podcast, print, and digital)Festival media coveragePerformance booking inquiriesSync + soundtrack conversationsIndustry introductions and collaborationsAbout Ashley PaulAshley Paul is a Billboard singer, songwriter, and performer whose dynamic pop sound blends cinematic production with high-energy delivery. With SiriusXM airplay, 1M+ streams, and media recognition from LA Weekly and NY Weekly, Paul continues to expand her presence across festival stages, media outlets, and creative projects.About Brooklyn DylanBrooklyn Dylan is a rising pop artist identified by Nashville Music Guide as a Breakout Teen Artist. Known for her powerful tone and emotional authenticity, Dylan represents the sophistication and youth-driven creativity defining the next generation of music.About Paulina AguirrePaulina Aguirre won the Latin Grammy in 2009 with the album Esperando tu Voz and with 5 nominations in 2007 (Mujer de Fe) 2009 (Esperando tu voz) 2012, (Rompe el Silencio) 2014 (for Best Regional Mexican Song together with Mariachi Divas) 2022 (La tierra Llora Mejor – Best Folklore Album) Winner of Viña del Mar in 2016 and winner in 2016 of the International Songwriting Competition with Mario Domm of the group Camila for best Latin song with the fragile theme. She is also a humanist through her Woman of Faith Foundation, she is also an ambassador for World Vision for the Caribbean and Latin America and the Nobis Foundation.###

