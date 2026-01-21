Zuri Plastic Surgery Rings in the New Year With Expanded Options and Patient-First Financing

Zuri Plastic Surgery Expands Breast Surgery Options With AlloClae®, Motiva® Implants, and Cherry Financing

SOUTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuri Plastic Surgery, led by quadruple board-certified plastic surgeon Alexander Zuriarrain, MD, FACS, is kicking off 2026 by expanding its service offerings and enhancing patient accessibility. With more than 8,000 successful procedures performed and a reputation for personalized, high-quality care, the practice continues to set new standards in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

This year, Zuri Plastic Surgery is proud to introduce AlloClae®, an advanced injectable structural matrix that provides natural-looking contour and volumization to facial and body areas without the need for fat harvesting or liposuction. Ideal for patients seeking subtle, sculpted enhancement with minimal downtime, AlloClae represents a cutting-edge alternative to more invasive volume restoration techniques.

In addition, the practice now offers Motiva® breast implants, a next-generation implant option known for its smooth feel, customizable shapes, and emphasis on patient comfort and aesthetics. Dr. Zuriarrain’s expert guidance helps individuals choose the right implant profile based on anatomy, lifestyle, and cosmetic goals.

To make treatments more accessible, Cherry Financing is now available for surgical and non-surgical procedures. With industry-leading approval rates, flexible payment terms, and options like 0% APR plans, Cherry helps patients pursue their aesthetic goals without financial strain.

“Expanding our offerings and financing options aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of every patient,” said Dr. Zuriarrain. “We look forward to helping more people feel confident and empowered in the year ahead.”

About Zuri Plastic Surgery

Zuri Plastic Surgery is a state-of-the-art boutique, AAAASF-accredited (American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities) plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, a quadruple-board-certified surgeon. Based in South Miami and serving patients nationally and internationally, the practice offers both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures with a focus on safety, innovation, and personalized care. With over 8,000 procedures performed, Dr. Zuri and his team deliver natural results while maintaining the highest standards of patient experience, privacy, and clinical excellence.

To learn more, visit www.zuriplasticsurgery.com and follow @zuriplasticsurgery on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok for the latest updates, patient transformations, and wellness insights.

